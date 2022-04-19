Taufa Funaki from the Blues hugs Nepo Laulala after the final whistle. Photo / Getty

On the latest edition of NZME's rugby podcast, Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) look back on a weekend where Super Rugby Pacific was given another shake-up courtesy of the Blues beating the Crusaders for the first time since 2004, in a match full of drama including red cards, locks cut down in sight of the tryline and an intriguing duel between the two All Blacks 10s.

The Highlanders are edged by the visiting Hurricanes in Dunedin, with some red card controversy there as well as a denied late try and the Chiefs put Moana Pasifika to the sword in Hamilton ahead of the Aussie rounds.

Elliott and Liam dish out some MVP voting and discuss the make-up of their All Blacks loose forward trio if the men in black were playing the first test against Ireland this weekend.