Rugby Direct podcast: How did the Blues lose that?

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck dejected after their loss to the Hurricanes. Photosport

Did the Hurricanes win it or did the Blues blow it?

On this week's edition of NZME's rugby podcast, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald rugby writer) ponder the incredible collapse from the Blues in round two of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Crusaders have gone two from two and look once again the team to beat - and one of their players has taken a big early lead in the prestigious Rugby Direct MVP voting.

Elliott and Liam also mark the tragic deaths of Inga Tuigamala and Joeli Vidiri and share their memories of two fine wingers.

They also discuss Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's opening game, Caleb Clarke's return, the Australian Super Rugby sides and the Six Nations.