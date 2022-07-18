Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport

On this week's edition of Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator) and Liam Napier (chief sports writer at the NZ Herald) analyse the All Blacks' series defeat to Ireland and where that leaves the coaching staff and the team going forward.

They take a deep dive into how Ireland dismantled the All Blacks in the capital and played one of the great first halves in New Zealand.

Elliott and Liam also clear the air over how the media conference debacle played out and how that slip-up launched a thousand conspiracy theories.