Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

On the cusp of a dramatic transformation or another one-off aberration? The All Blacks are determined to prove their statement victory against the Pumas is the former.

Through a run of three victories from their last nine tests dating back to last November, consistency has eluded the All Blacks.

Significant improvements have been evident since August when Jason Ryan's introduction as forwards coach in South Africa started the revolution of the pack. Joe Schmidt assuming charge of the attack two weeks ago is another notable change to Ian Foster's revamped coaching team.

Yet amid pointers to a turning point, specifically the Ellis Park triumph that sealed Foster's retention through to next year's World Cup, wild form fluctuations returned.

Humbling Michael Cheika's Pumas 53-3 at Waikato Stadium on Saturday night, one week after defeat in Christchurch, must be seized upon as the defining launchpad.

The All Blacks cannot afford any form of complacency; to slip back into bad habits and present familiar vulnerabilities. Lurching from statement victory to historic defeat must end now.

The All Blacks don't have to be perfect from here. They must, however, offer consistent improvement. From the many low points this season that is not too much to ask.

The next chance to rid their frustrating form trend comes in the first of two Bledisloe Cup tests at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, September 15.

While the volatile Rugby Championship alters each week – the All Blacks now lead the congested competition by one point from their three rivals - the straight-talking Ryan firmly grounded the context of their victory against the Pumas.

"This next test is a big challenge for where the All Blacks are really at, and where we're at as a team," Ryan said yesterday in Hamilton. "It's very important. We need to build those habits. We've done a lot of work this week and last week on making some shifts in areas but now we've got to back that up with another performance against Australia.

"It's no secret we've been under the pump. We haven't hidden from that – we haven't been able to. The boys should be confident after that performance but we need to keep them grounded. There's some stuff we'll have to sharpen up and keep growing.

"The margins are small. That challenges you as a coach and as players. We know we've got to be right on every week and we wouldn't want that any different."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane delivered his best test performance in two years on his home patch, with several big shots and his relentless work-rate on full display, but Ryan's comments were telling on where the individual and collective expectations now sit.

"We shouldn't have to respond as players or All Blacks. We should be consistently building habits and getting better. That's the challenge now. Skip was phenomenal and he'll need to back that up again. He'll know that. We'll get behind him but he should be proud of his performance."

Sam Cane makes a break during All Blacks' win over Argentina. Photo / Getty

Ryan also acknowledged the pattern of the All Blacks taking too long to adjust to a change of opponent. They lost the first test against the Springboks in South Africa, rebounded the following week, only to follow the same trend after returning home for repeat duels with the Pumas.

"That's probably fair. I made a few mistakes in preparation before that Argentina test. There were a couple of things I should have spotted and been on to. That's the difference between test rugby and building competition points. It's up to us now to prepare really thoroughly against Australia for two tests so we're off the mark straight away and ready to go."

Despite the Wallabies suffering the 24-8 defeat to the injury-depleted Springboks in Sydney that has been labelled one of the worst performances of Dave Rennie's tenure, Ryan offered an insight into how the All Blacks view their neighbours.

"They're really well coached. Dan McKellar is doing a great job with their forward pack. I've got a lot of respect for him, we get on well, and we've shared ideas over the past. It's changed a little bit now but I love what their forwards are doing. They're really clear on what they're trying to achieve. The Aussies play with speed, they can get around you, they've got power so it'll be a heck of a test match."

The progression of the All Blacks young front row is the biggest sign of genuine development, an area Ryan and Greg Feek deserve credit for guiding.

In a matter of weeks Ethan de Groot and Samisoni Taukei'aho have stamped their starting credentials, while Tryel Lomax and Fletcher Newell remain locked in a battle for the tighthead role.

Behind them George Bower added impact off the bench; Aidan Ross and Ofa Tuungafasi wait in the wings, with Nepo Laulala and Angus Ta'avao slipping down the pecking order to leave the All Blacks needing to trim their propping stocks before naming their Bledisloe squad this week.

"We've challenged them and set them up in a couple of areas around how they prepare. They're coming on and making a real impact so we've got a good mix. You can never have enough front rowers, I've always said that, they're special people. It's creating competition in that area which we needed so that creates a lot of confidence."

Confidence the All Blacks must now transfer into consistency.