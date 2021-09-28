Rugby Championship: Where the All Blacks must improve in second test against the Springboks

All Blacks Fullback Jordie Barrett tells the story of his game winning kick.

Captain Ardie Savea and the All Blacks leadership group's set piece decision making needs to improve ahead of the team's second test against the Springboks on Saturday.

That is one of many areas where the All Blacks were lacking in the narrow 19-17 victory over South Africa in Townsville last Saturday, according to All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan.

The All Blacks edged the Springboks thanks to a late 43-metre penalty from fullback Jordie Barrett after Quinn Tupaea won a crucial breakdown penalty in the dying stages of the match.

However, Kirwan believes the game shouldn't have got to that stage and that the All Blacks left several points on the board by deciding against kicking for goal and opting for the lineout on a few occasions.

South Africa, on the other hand, took the points whenever it was on offer.

"If we're going to play this Springboks side, we should not leave nine or 12 points out there like we did on the weekend," Kirwan said on Sky Sport's The Breakdown.

"If they're going to play like this, then we actually have to play a little bit more boring. So with kicking for the corner – and I think it'll be a great learning [opportunity] for Ardie – but I would've gone 'let's just take the three'.

"Things aren't going your way, you're dropping the ball, let's just settle and take the three. Because I think we left nine or 12 points out there."

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks also struggled with South Africa's constant, spiralling high kicks, largely from Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk, while they also lost the lineout and breakdown battle in large periods of the game.

Black Ferns Sevens star and Olympic gold medallist Ruby Tui believes there are three areas where the All Blacks need to improve come Saturday night.

"For me there were three points. One was the error rate, lineouts included. Honestly it was so difficult to watch, I think you would agree," Tui told The Breakdown.

"[Secondly], the high balls and where do we blood that in, because we've got winger options here. And third, I'm sorry, but the huis need to stop."

Referee Luke Pearce talks to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Photo / Getty

Tui said the Springbok tactic to slow the game down throughout the game disrupted the speed at which the All Blacks wanted to play. At various periods of the game, South Africa used injuries and cynical tactics to slow the game down.

Tui said it is up to the All Blacks leaders to talk to the referee and make sure the Springboks don't get away with it.

"The blood bin needs to be used and the injuries, if it's an injury, get off the park. I commend South Africa for doing that because it worked. Where now, for me, does the [All Blacks] captain stand up? Does TJ [Perenara]'s leadership actually become part of it?

"Where do you question the ref? Is this time wasting? It says in the rule book 'you must attend the lineout without delay'. What does 'without delay' mean? Figure that out. Talk to the ref.

"Look at them – he's just standing there telling everybody to slow down. They can't handle the pace of the All Blacks and they know it. Tactically I think they were excellent, getting into our heads like this.

"So for me, where's the growth? It's your captain. What decisions do you make here? Who do you tell to get into their face, to get into their mind? That's where I see it."

The All Blacks have secured the Rugby Championship with a perfect record in 2021 so far and will be determined to avoid defeat to their long rivals in the last game of the competition.

The All Blacks will take on South Africa in the Gold Coast at 11.05pm on Saturday night.