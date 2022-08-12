The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at Ellis Park this weekend. Photo / Photosport

What is going on?

Well, the All Blacks are back in action and looking to recover from being thumped at Mbombela Stadium in another go around with the Springboks. That assessment works two ways: South Africa brought the physicality and outmuscled the All Blacks, and they also beat them by 16 points which was the Springboks' biggest win over their Kiwi foe in 94 years.

It was not a great start to the tour for the All Blacks, and they head to a known cauldron of hostility this weekend with the two sides meeting at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. One of the more famous rugby grounds in the world, Ellis Park is massive. With a capacity of about 63,000, it holds an extra 20,000 more than last weekend's venue in Mbombela did. The venue has also been well-designed as a home fortress and feels like the crowd is sitting on top of the pitch. In an excerpt from former Springboks captain John Smit's autobiography, the ground is described as "hell on Earth for visiting teams." Sounds like a great time.

Amidst the action in the coliseum of chaos, a Hollywood storyline will play out. Let's be honest, there are probably few people out there who expect the All Blacks to win this test. There will be plenty out there supporting them and wanting them to win, but if they do it will come as a welcome surprise. The All Blacks have their backs against the wall and, if reports are to be believed, this could be their head coach's last hurrah. A win, and Ian Foster's job is potentially saved, the heat comes off a little bit and they go into their tests against Argentina with a spring in their step and a sparkle in their eye.

The All Blacks' season – just four tests in – has become a real soap opera. Will this All Blacks tour have a happy ending? Tune in to find out.

How can I tune in?

Coverage of the test begins at 2.30am on Sky Sport 1, with the match kicking off at 3.05am. Live streaming is available on Sky Sport Now.

For those who can't get to a TV/don't want to get out of bed at that hour/don't want to stream it in bed at risk of disturbing your significant other's slumber, the Herald will provide live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport.

For those who would much rather lay in the warm embrace of their bed drifting in and out of the action to the dulcet tones of Elliott Smith and former All Blacks half Ant Strachan, Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio will all have live radio commentary from 2:50am.

Plan appropriately.

Alternatively, you can probably catch a replay at a far more sensible hour of the day, if you're that way inclined.

How do the teams shape up?

Ethan de Groot and Bongi Mbonambi were reserves at Mbombela Stadium but will both start at Ellis Park. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks released their squad second, but let's unpack that mess first – starting with the front row. Samisoni Taukei'aho deservedly keeps his starting hooker spot after one of few good outings last week. Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot – both reserves last weekend and neither selected for the Ireland series – start on either side of Taukei'aho in the front row. George Bower has been good in the black jersey this season, but it appears everyone is getting a go. To that point – young prop Fletcher Newell is in line for his All Blacks debut off the bench, alongside the demoted Bower. There's just one change to the rest of the pack, with Shannon Frizell elevated to starting blindside flanker and Akira Ioane demoted to the bench after an ineffective stint last time out.

Richie Mo'unga gets his shot at running the attack from the outset in an otherwise unchanged backline, with faith shown in a backline quintet who struggled to make an impact last weekend. Here's hoping they've had plenty of practice catching contested high balls this week. Beauden Barrett moves to the bench.

The Springboks have made five changes to their run-on squad, which sounds like a lot – but then you go down the team list to see who they have brought in and any momentary hope you had that this might be a weaker squad is viciously stamped out.

With Kurt-Lee Arendse suspended for his assault on Beauden Barrett last weekend – which Arendse also suffered a concussion from - 52-test Springbok Jesse Kriel comes in on the right wing. Duane 'Thor' Vermeulen returns from a knee injury to don the No 8 jumper, while Ox Nche (loosehead prop) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) also join the starting side. Trevor Nyakane drops out of the squad while Malcolm Marx moves to the bench. Halfback Faf de Klerk is out after suffering a nasty concussion early at Mbombela Stadium and is replaced in the starting squad by Jaden Hendrikse.

What does history tell us about this fixture?

Well, it's not great if you're a fan of seeing All Blacks victories. The sides have met at the historic venue 14 times since 1928 (yes, we're taking a deep dive back for this one). Of those 14 matches, the All Blacks have won five times, while losing the other nine.

There's some hope to cling to in past meetings, though. The All Blacks won the most recent encounter 27-20 in 2015, and two of the last three.

Squads

Duane Vermeulen returns for the Springboks this weekend. Photo / AP

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea

Springboks: Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse , Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux.

Who's going to win?

You know, when the All Blacks flew out to South Africa, I thought they might struggle in the first test for various reasons and then make adjustments before shocking everyone to win at Ellis Park. After seeing how things transpired at Mbombela Stadium and the team lists for this weekend, I am significantly less confident in that prediction. I'm picking the Springboks to get home again, let's say by 10.

Once again, the punters have shown no faith in the All Blacks. The Springboks are paying $1.42 with the TAB, while the Kiwi bookmaker has the All Blacks at $2.70 to win. The draw is paying $18 (out $2 from last week).