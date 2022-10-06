Amy du Plessis will start at second five-eighth in the Black Ferns' World Cup opener. Photo / Photosport

Amy du Plessis isn't afraid of the moment.

Heading into her first World Cup, playing on home soil and with family flying in from around the world, the 23-year-old will be opening her campaign by playing in a new position.

Making a name for herself at centre at Farah Palmer Cup and Super Rugby Aupiki levels, South African-born du Plessis has played in the 13 jersey in all four Black Ferns tests. However, in Saturday's tournament opener against Australia at Eden Park, she will move in and play at second five-eighth.

It was one of several positional shifts Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith made to the squad that demolished Japan two weeks ago; with wings Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman trading sides, while Charmaine McMenamin (blindside flanker) and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (No 8) have also switched spots.

For du Plessis, the move into the No 12 jersey shapes up as an exciting prospect, but one she has had to put in plenty of work to be ready for.

"I've had to do a lot of work to make sure I'm up to speed," she said.

"But I've got amazing people like Theresa Fitzpatrick and Sylvia Brunt – she's up and coming but is a true star and one to watch – they've helped me be the best prepared I can be for this week. I'm looking forward to it, but I've definitely had to do a lot of work to make sure I'm on the right page."

While du Plessis has made her mark as a centre, Smith said second five-eighth was a position he had been wanting to see her play for some time. He said time had been put into helping du Plessis develop her ability to cover both midfield positions, and while there was plenty of competition for the role, he had an inkling her skillset in the position was well suited to how he wanted to see the side play this weekend.

Du Plessis said she while she hadn't had too much in the way of direction from Smith, she knew what was expected of her.

"[Wayne] hasn't said too much, but something we do really pride ourselves on is playing on top," she explained. "So, just making sure I'm running off the girls like Portia [Woodman] when we do our strike moves, and just making sure I'm always an option. Smithy is a great coach; he really focuses on the positives and what we do well, but I know there's expectations there to go out and get the job done.

"We've got a really competitive midfield and so much talent in our midfield, so to be able to put on the 12 jersey is really exciting for me. It's obviously a little bit new, but any opportunity to pull on the black jersey is really special. I've got a lot of help from Stacey [Fluhler] and Fitzy [Theresa Fitzpatrick] who have been part of World Cups before, so I'm truly grateful they can be here to support me and help me."

Fluhler will start alongside du Plessis as the only new face in the starting side from the team who beat Japan, replacing Fitzpatrick in the matchday 23.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Amy du Plessis, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Pip Love.

Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kendra Reynolds, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Hazel Tubic, Sylvia Brunt.

Unavailable due to injury: Kennedy Simon, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Tanya Kalounivale, Alana Bremner.