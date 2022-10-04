Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Kris Shannon: 5 Reasons Why ... the Black Ferns will win the Women's Rugby World Cup:

By
5 mins to read
Black Ferns Luka Connor and Hazel Tubic speak to the media ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup. Video / NZ Herald

Black Ferns Luka Connor and Hazel Tubic speak to the media ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

1. Class is in session

It appeared an impossible task. Take a team coming off four humbling defeats, one mired with cultural concerns that led to the resignation of the previous coach, and in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.