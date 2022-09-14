Voyager 2022 media awards
Alice Soper: The big worry about the future of women's sevens in New Zealand

By Alice Soper
4 mins to read
Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini in action at the Sevens World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

In 2019, I commentated at the Central Sevens tournament. It was hosted by the Horowhenua Kāpiti Union, who for the first time fielded a women's team.

The highlight of my day was seeing Hinekura

