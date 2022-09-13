Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Black Ferns signal intentions with World Cup squad selections

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Wayne Smith with co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon. Photo / Photosport

Wayne Smith with co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon. Photo / Photosport

In announcing their 32-strong squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup, the Black ferns have signalled their intentions.

Since Wayne Smith, Whitney Hansen and Wes Clarke teamed up at the helm, a focus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.