Rugby: Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge replicates All Black Aaron Smith's viral trick shot video

Kendra Cocksedge replicates Aaron Smith's trick shot. Video / Kendra Cocksedge

Black Ferns star Kendra Cocksedge has taken to social media to show off her trick shot skills in a bid to prove what boys can do, "girls can do better."

Earlier this week All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith showed off his pin-point passing abilities, throwing three balls towards Manawatū teammate Josiah Maraku, who stood with a cone on his head and a drink bottle in each hand.

Smith perfectly hit the cone before cleanly knocking each bottle to the ground, without grazing Maraku in the slightest. And if that wasn't impressive enough, another teammate then threw a bottle into the air which Smith hit before jumping around in celebration.

Kendra Cocksedge has taken up Aaron Smith's challenge. Photo / Photosport

But Cocksedge wasn't ready to take a backseat to the fellow halfback, uploading her take on the challenge to her social media accounts.

Perfectly replicating Smith's skills, Cocksedge even claimed to have done it all on the first take.

"Anything boys can do girls can do better aye," she wrote on Twitter.

The post also received the approval of Smith himself, who praised the video on Instagram.