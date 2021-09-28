Rugby: All Blacks star Aaron Smith shows off trick shots with Manawatū teammates

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith shows off his pin-point passing skills. Video / @aaronsmith_1112

Aaron Smith has slotted right back into the Manawatū team environment - but not without showing off some slick tricks.

In a video posted to Smith's TikTok, the All Blacks halfback showed off his pin-point passing abilities, throwing three balls towards teammate Josiah Maraku, who stands with a cone on his head and a drink bottle in each hand.

Smith perfectly hits the cone before cleanly knocking each bottle to the ground, without grazing Maraku in the slightest.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, another teammate then throws a bottle into the air which Smith hits before jumping around in celebration.

It's unclear how many takes it took Smith to produce the viral video but fans were impressed nonetheless.

"THE MAN!!!!!" one user wrote on TikTok.

"The best Half Back in the world," wrote another.

Smith went back to play with the Manawatū Turbos earlier this month after opting to stay home for the remainder of the All Blacks season to ensure he was home for the birth of his second child due in November.

In what was the first game in six weeks, he helped lead Manawatū to a 31-19 victory in Palmerston North at the weekend to maintain their spot in second on the championship ladder.