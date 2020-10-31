Rugby: Auckland launch back to top of Mitre 10 Cup Premiership with win over Waikato

Salesi Rayasi scores one of his three tries for Auckland against Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Auckland have taken their place atop the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership ladder.

Led by a hat-trick from winger Salesi Rayasi, Auckland finished strong to beat previous ladder leaders Waikato 31-10 – earning a vital bonus point in the dying stages to seal their move to the top of the table.

Waikato started the match in strong fashion, with halfback Xavier Roe selling a huge dummy to beat his Auckland counterpart Jonathan Ruru, getting in to score untouched.

Auckland hit back soon after through Rayasi, who got on the back of a deft kick behind the line from second five-eighth TJ Faiane and, after Waikato fullback Beaudein Waaka slipped when trying to clean it up in the greasy conditions, leaving a clear shot from Rayasi to score.

It was a similar play that saw Auckland take the lead, this time centre Tumua Manu putting in the kick behind the line for Rayasi to scoop up at dot down to give Auckland a 14-7 halftime lead.

Auckland were making the most of their time in Waikato territory in the opening 40 minutes, with most of the rugby played in the Waikato half despite the visitors having a higher share of the possession.

Given the conditions, it was no surprise to see the sides have issues with the handling throughout the contest, while both had trouble at the lineout as well.

Waikato had numerous chances to add to their try tally in the second half, with a few clean breaks seeing them deep in Auckland territory. However, they were unable to capitalise and by the 60th minute that had added just a penalty to close the gap to four.



That was as close as they got as Auckland ran over the top of them in the final 15 minutes; first with Rayasi crossing for his hat-trick – this time set up by a kick behind the line from Simon Hickey, which was scooped up by AJ Lam and quickly flicked inside to Rayasi.

Salesi Rayasi flies high against Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Needing a bonus point to leap over Tasman at the top, Auckland found it when Sione Tuipulotu scored in the final minute of the game.

Earlier in the day, Tasman temporarily took the top spot on the back of a smart performance in more horrible conditions to topple Wellington 19-3 in Porirua.

In a first half with little action, Tasman took an 11-0 lead into the break, taking their opportunities for points be it through Sione Havili's try of Mitch Hunt's boot.

The second half followed suit, with just 14 minutes remaining when Wellington finally got on the board through a Jackson Garden-Bachop penalty. But when Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta crossed just minutes later, Tasman had retaken the ascendency and closed it out with another penalty to Hunt.

Elsewhere, North Harbour were too strong for Northland – the only Championship team to feature in Saturday's games - as they claimed a 24-8 win in Whangārei.