Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Atunaisa Moli on long-term injuries, mental toll and All Blacks ambitions

5 minutes to read
Atunaisa Moli last played for the All Blacks in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Atunaisa Moli last played for the All Blacks in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Atunaisa Moli has been forced to get introspective.

Among the brightest young propping talents in the country, Moli established himself as a star of the future with a breakout campaign for the Chiefs in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.