Atunaisa Moli last played for the All Blacks in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Atunaisa Moli has been forced to get introspective.

Among the brightest young propping talents in the country, Moli established himself as a star of the future with a breakout campaign for the Chiefs in 2017.

He earned his first taste of All Blacks rugby the same year, selected as a non-playing apprentice in a similar role that saw Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett get their first glimpse at All Blacks life. However, with injuries hitting the front row, Moli was called upon to make his debut in the black jersey.

It was a year to remember for the young prop, but was quickly followed by one to forget. In 2018, his Super Rugby campaign ended suddenly in the season opener against the Crusaders.

Moli copped a knock to his leg which left him with a haematoma in his quad muscle and in a hospital bed for two weeks. The injury had to be operated on four times, but he was able to make a return to the pitch in 2019 – earning himself a spot in the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad.

Things were looking up, but the haematoma was just the first of his niggling injuries. On his return from the World Cup in Japan, Moli had surgery on both hips due to impingement – a painful condition where the ball of the hip pinches against the cup of the hip which can cause damage to the surrounding cartilage and lead to hip stiffness and pain. It can also lead to arthritis.

The cause of impingement is usually unknown and, for the past two years, it's something Moli has been dealing with - severely limiting his opportunities on the field. Since the beginning of 2020, Moli played just 12 matches - six for the Chiefs and six for the Tasman Mako.

Speaking to the Herald, the 26-year-old admitted the long-term injuries had been hurdles mentally as well as physically, and he had to start asking himself some tough questions.

"The last couple of years, after the World Cup, it's just been injury after injury and still trying to get over old injuries as well," Moli said.

"It's been a bit up and down for me mentally and physically. There are time and days when I feel like 'oh man, how long am I going to last in my career?'

"I've always wanted to last until I'm 40, but these injuries are just playing games. It's all good. I've always loved the game and enjoyed training; just getting a buzz out of it. It's still the same energy and still the same want, I just have to remind myself every now and then."

Atu Moli in action for the All Blacks against Argentina in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Playing in the front row, pain in the hips can drastically impact a player's ability to carry out their core roles.

Outside of simply being able to run up and down the pitch and make sharp turns when required, the various angles when it comes to scrummaging, getting low to make a tackle, and getting over the ball at the breakdown are all movements that Moli has been impacted in.

"In my rehab and prehab, with the help of the physios and the doctors and surgeons, they're just trying to give me ways to help get around that pain. Trying to recover from it, but also playing rugby at the same time.

"Part of me just wants to get on the field, and part of it is like 'man, I've got to pull back'.



"I just feel like the last few months or few weeks, after the NPC, it's just got to the point where I'm like 'man, I just need to forget all about these injuries and give it a good crack; just get on with it'."

Moli is on track to be available for the Chiefs' upcoming preseason fixture against Moana Pasifika in which, if selected, he could get to square off against younger brother Sam, who was one of three hookers signed by the competition's new addition.

Getting back onto the paddock is the immediate goal for Moli. If he can put together a consistent string of performances, then he can start to think about the test arena again. Having not played for the All Blacks since 2019, Moli would be eligible for selection for Tonga, where his parents are from, later this year it would have been three years since he represented New Zealand.

When asked about where his test future might lie, Moli reiterated he was taking things in small steps, but believes he is still capable of being an All Black.

"I do want to go to the All Blacks, but at the moment it's just about taking one step at a time.

"I know what my potential is and I know the strengths I have compared to the other front rowers. But for me at the moment it's just about being patient; just accepting the fact that my hips are not the same and try to play good footy."