Rugby: All Blacks team to face the Wallabies revealed

The All Blacks will field a strong and experienced team to face the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington on Sunday.

Ian Foster has stuck with the veterans in the starting lineup but has named three rookies on the reserves bench to take on Dave Rennie's side.

The matchday 23 is an exciting blend of experience and rising, young talent, with the selection of three new All Blacks on the bench: lock Tupou Vaa'i, loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and winger Caleb Clarke.

The All Blacks starting pack features the experienced front row of Joe Moody at loosehead prop, Ofa Tuungafasi in the number three jersey, and 50-test hooker Codie Taylor in the number two jersey.

Props Nepo Laulala and Karl Tu'inukuafe and hooker Dane Coles, playing in his 70th test, will provide front row impact off the bench.

Samuel Whitelock will play his 118th test at lock (becoming the fourth equal most capped All Black of all time with Tony Woodcock) alongside Patrick Tuipulotu, while in the loose forwards, All Blacks Captain Sam Cane is at seven, Shannon Frizell gets the nod at blindside flanker, while Ardie Savea starts at number eight.

In the backs, Aaron Smith will play his 93rd test at halfback, with TJ Perenara providing cover off the bench in his 65th test.

Richie Mo'unga starts at ten while Jack Goodhue at 12 and Rieko Ioane in his first Test start at centre make up the midfield.

Anton Lienert-Brown is midfield cover from the bench.

The starting back three is Jordie Barrett on the right wing, George Bridge on the left, with Beauden Barrett at fullback.

All Blacks team:

1. Joe Moody (46)

2. Codie Taylor (50)

3. Ofa Tuungafasi (35)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (30)

5. Samuel Whitelock (117)

6. Shannon Frizell (9)

7. Sam Cane (68) - captain

8. Ardie Savea (44)

9. Aaron Smith (92)

10. Richie Mo'unga (17)

11. George Bridge (9)

12. Jack Goodhue (13)

13. Rieko Ioane (29)

14. Jordie Barrett (17)

15. Beauden Barrett (83)

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles (69)

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (13)

18. Nepo Laulala (26)

19. Tupou Vaa'i - debut

20. Hoskins Sotutu - debut

21. TJ Perenara (64)

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (43)

23. Caleb Clarke - debut