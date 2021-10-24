Rugby: All Blacks lock Josh Lord on surreal test debut in win over United States

The All Blacks paid tribute to Sean Wainui in a moving haka, before scoring a massive victory against the USA, 104-14. Source / Sky Sports

A year ago, Josh Lord was an enigma to much of the New Zealand rugby community. Now, the 20-year-old has secured his place in history as All Black number 1199.

Lord's inclusion as the locking replacement for Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu was the kind of selection the term 'bolter' was made for, given he had just a handful of Super Rugby matches to his name and two years of NPC.

Inexperienced as he may be, the casual observer wouldn't have known it by the way he settled into his work once called upon by coach Ian Foster near the final 20 minutes of the All Blacks' 104-14 win over the USA.

Lord had some good strong carries – appearing to break into a smile as he got to take his first charge at the test level – while he maintained a high work rate at the breakdown and in defence.

It was a solid debut for a player with a bright future, and Lord said after the game it was a surreal moment.

"It was a pretty unbelievable atmosphere," Lord said after the game. "I've never played in an atmosphere like that before so it's definitely something I'll remember.

"It's hard to explain the emotions building up to the game, but the boys looked after me, I've got a great set of coaches, and I'm just loving the opportunity."

Lord was one of several young players who got the opportunity to play significant minutes in the test against the United States. Prop Ethan de Groot and midfielder Braydon Ennor were both given their first starts in a test match, and both impressed in their roles.

Elsewhere, the likes of Will Jordan, Finlay Christie and Luke Jacobson were impressive and influential parts of the attack, as the All Blacks made the most of the opportunity to get some time under the belts.

All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie said he was impressed by the work of the players in the squad, and said he was proud to see his Chiefs teammate Lord make the next step in his career.

"I won't pump his tyres up too much, but I remember seeing him come in to the Chiefs a few years ago and he was running on the wing, and I thought one day he would be an All Black, and sure enough today's the day," McKenzie said.

"I'm proud of our young guys coming through and playing some great rugby."

The outing will have given plenty for Foster to consider as the team now turn their attention to next weekend's test against Wales in Cardiff, with Foster admitting there were several positions he was watching with great interest in terms of selection going forward.