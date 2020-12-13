Rugby: All Blacks exit quarantine, reunite with friends and family

Ardie Savea leaving isolation. Photo / Instagram

After 14 long days, the All Blacks have finally left managed isolation.

All Blacks stars Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith posted similar photos to Instagram, masked up with luggage in hand, as they prepared to leave their hotels early this morning.

Take me home now plz

14/14✅ pic.twitter.com/wsKH98a2JX — Aaron Smith (@Te_Nug) December 13, 2020

Young winger Caleb Clarke was tagged in a video where he was greeted by friends and family outside the facility.

Meanwhile, TJ Perenara and Reiko Ioane were quick to share snaps reunited with their partners.

The All Blacks found all sorts of ways to stay occupied during the two-week stay. Smith posted a video on day four where he went through his top snack picks and entertainment set-up.

"Got me a few treats from Countdown, love me Bites cereal, a few muesli bars, got to have some chocolate and snakes to keep the energy up and my fridge is full of drinks, energy drinks and milk," he said in the video posted to the All Blacks Twitter.

"Got my laptop, books ... most importantly got the PlayStation set up, Assassin's Creed and War Zone, been playing with the boys.

"I'm quite lucky my room is quite big so I got my golf gear set up to practice my chipping and putting."

In a separate video originally posted to Smith's Instagram, he showed off his golf skills with an impressive trick shot. He also completed a 12 hour Watt bike challenge with teammate Cody Taylor to raise money for Kidscan.

🏌️‍♂️ Lads got skill! @Te_Nug getting in some trick shots in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/WdVM4bOWsi — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 2, 2020

The All Blacks will spend the next few weeks with family for the Christmas break before embarking on an ambitious 2021 schedule.

New Zealand Rugby has announced the side will host Italy and Fiji in their July test window ahead of the Rugby Championship, followed by a tour to Europe for matches against Ireland and France, as well as a further match against the Azzuri in Rome, as part of an end of year tour.

Along with the announcement came the disclaimer that all games will depend on the current situation regarding Covid-19 in each country involved as well as any border restrictions that may arise.