Rugby: All Blacks coach Ian Foster expresses doubts over long-term usage of new laws

Ian Foster discusses the All Blacks upcoming test against USA at the FedEx Field in Washington DC. Video / All Blacks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has admitted he is not a fan of a couple of new rules introduced to the game by World Rugby to try and deliver a better product.

The goal-line dropout and 50:22 kick trial laws were among several experimental rules used in the Rugby Championship, designed to make the game more entertaining by creating extra space on the field and rewarding attacking teams while also aiming to reduce potential concussions.

Speaking to media this week about the laws, Foster said he didn't believe they had added a lot to the game.

"I know it will be reviewed at some point, but I don't really feel they've changed the shape of the game to the extent that was perhaps thought," Foster said.

"I encourage the fact that we've tried something – I've got no opposition to that – but I'm not sure it's added spice to the game."

The goal-line dropout rule was brought in to replace an attacking 5m scrum in several situations. A goal-line drop out is awarded when an attacking player carrying the ball is held up in the in-goal or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area, or when an attacking kick, other than a penalty or drop goal attempt, is grounded by the defending team in their in-goal area.

While doing away with 5m scrums in these situations means less time spent setting and resetting scrums, it has also provided relief for defending teams who can kick the ball clear rather than have to defend a set piece near their own line.

The 50:22 kick rule rewards tactical kicking, with a lineout awarded to the kicker's team if they kick from inside their own half and find the sideline inside the opposition 22 on the bounce - the same as a 40:20 kick in rugby league.

However, it is a rule that many are yet to get their heads around in the 15-man game.

In Hawke's Bay's NPC clash against Canterbury at the weekend, a beautiful kick from Magpies No10 Lincoln McClutchie from well inside his own half found touch about 10m from the Canterbury line. Instead of being rewarded for kicking a 50:22, officials let play go on as normal with Canterbury getting the lineout instead of Hawke's Bay.

Aside from its usage in this year's Super Rugby and Rugby Championship competitions, the two laws will also be used in England's Premiership season.