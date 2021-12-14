Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks and Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett reveals desire for future NRL switch

3 minutes to read
All Blacks Fullback Jordie Barrett tells the story of his game winning kick.

NZ Herald

All Blacks and Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett admits he would love to have a crack at playing in the NRL sometime in the future, but insists his priority is still to win a Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks.

Speaking on the What A Lad podcast, hosted by his former Hurricanes teammate James Marshall, Barrett said he is a big fan of the 13-man code and would love to play in the NRL "just for a season".

"I sit down most weekends and watch almost every rugby league game," said Barrett. "I'm a bit of a code head.

"Every time I sit there and watch a rugby league game, I think I'd love to go over and play some league, just for a season. Who knows, I might.

"I'm not sure what position I'd play – I'd like to go over there and give it a crack. Maybe even five-eighth, I wouldn't mind kicking the skin a few times on fourth or fifth tackle ... a few 40/20s or putting up some floater bombs.

"And defending in the frontline, putting a few shots on. You're allowed to be a grub in that game, so I'd love it."

Barrett is the latest All Black to express interest in a possible code switch to the NRL, with Hurricanes teammate TJ Perenara coming close to a move to the Sydney Roosters earlier this year after returning from a season in Japan's Top League, before eventually deciding to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby.

Fellow Hurricane Ardie Savea has also spoken about being open to a move to league, while former All Black Sonny Bill Williams famously made multiple code switches during his career.

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks kicks a penalty goal. Photo / Photosport
Barrett also revealed the extent of his league fandom, recalling a "fan boy" encounter with Manly Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic at the NRL Grand Final in Brisbane.

"Obviously, I'm a bit of a fan boy and I'd had a skinful, and Tommy Turbo was down there talking to Jonathan Thurston – they'd just done a halftime show," he said. "I went straight down the stairs and Turbo was taking selfies with kids and other fans.

"I got to Tommy and asked if I could get a selfie, and he looked at me ... I don't think he recognised me, which was good. I got a photo with Tommy and chucked it on my [Instagram] story – he saw it and reached out to me, and I apologised for pestering him on a night that he probably didn't want to deal with too many people."

For now, however, Barrett – who is coming off a strong season where he made the All Blacks No 15 jersey his own – remains focussed on rugby and intends on extending his contract to stay in New Zealand.

"With my next contract, I'd like to sign a longer one and lock into New Zealand a lot longer," he said. "I'm enjoying my time at the Hurricanes, but who knows, I might try a stint somewhere like Japan.

"I'm signed in New Zealand for another year with a goal of winning a World Cup, and ideally playing for the All Blacks and just keep moving forward."