New Zealand rugby fans can look forward to a 10 test international schedule this year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has announced a 10-test international schedule as the Black Ferns and All Blacks prepare to defend their home turf this year.

The Black Ferns kick off their Rugby World Cup preparations against Australia, Canada and the US in the Pacific Four Series this June, while the All Blacks take on Ireland in an eagerly anticipated three-test series in July, before hosting Argentina and Australia during the Rugby Championship.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said it was great to see a full international test schedule in Aotearoa after last year's Covid disruptions.

"It has been a long time since the Black Ferns played a test in Aotearoa and the Pacific Four gives New Zealanders the opportunity to get excited about women's rugby in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup and to get behind their team in what is a huge year for the women's game.

"The All Blacks have a big season ahead with the Steinlager Series against Ireland and a tough Rugby Championship schedule. I know Foz [All Blacks head coach Ian Foster] and the team can't wait for the season to kick off and I'm sure fans feel the same way. We have not hosted Ireland since 2012 and Argentina have not played here since 2018, so we cannot wait to welcome two great rugby rivals and their fans to our country."

The Pacific Four Series will be the first international fixtures for the Black Ferns in New Zealand since August 2019, and the first series headed by new director of rugby Wayne Smith and his assistant coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen.

Wayne Smith talks to the media after being announced as the new Black Ferns director of rugby. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns schedule features tests against Australia, Canada and US on June 6, 12 and 18 with tickets on sale next month.

The cross-regional, annual international competition will serve as crucial preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021 (playing in 2022), which kicks off at Eden Park on October 8. The Black Ferns play at least three pool matches on home soil before the knockout phase.

The All Blacks' 2022 Steinlager Series campaign will kick off on Saturday July 2 against Ireland at Eden Park, Auckland, the first time the two sides have clashed since they played in Dublin last November. The second and third tests are in Dunedin on July 9 and in Wellington on July 16.

The All Blacks' home fixtures in the Rugby Championship feature two tests against Argentina in Christchurch and Hamilton, and a Bledisloe Cup test against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on September 24. The Pumas return to New Zealand for first time since 2018, with Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch hosting the first test on August 27, and FMG Stadium Waikato hosting the second test on September 3.

The Black Ferns will also reignite their transtasman rivalry with the first of two O'Reilly Cup tests to be played at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, with the second test to played in Australia.

The All Blacks test matches will be broadcast exclusive to Sky, live and on demand, while the Black Ferns Pacific Four tests will be broadcast exclusively on Spark Sport, live and on demand.

Pre-sale tickets to the Pacific Four Series and the 2022 Steinlager Series will go on sale on Tuesday, May 3 and public sale on Tuesday, May 10. Tickets for the remaining All Blacks and Black Ferns test matches will be announced in due course.

Black Ferns and All Blacks international home test schedule

2022 Pacific Four Series

Black Ferns v Australia: Monday, June 6, 2.45pm, Venue TBC

Black Ferns v Canada: Sunday, June 12, 2.45pm, Trusts Arena, Waitakere, Auckland

Blacks Ferns v US: Saturday, June 18, 4pm, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

2022 Steinlager Series

All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, July 2, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, July 9, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

All Blacks v Ireland: Saturday, 16 July, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

2022 Rugby Championship

All Blacks v Argentina: Saturday, August 27, Kick-off time TBC, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

All Blacks v Argentina: Saturday, September 3, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

2022 Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup

All Blacks vs Australia: Saturday, September 24, 7.05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

2022 Laurie O'Reilly Series

Black Ferns vs Australia: August 20, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch (one of two test matches, the second to be played in Australia)