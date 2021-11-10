Rugby: Aaron Smith's recall is an All Black mistake says Justin Marshall

Aaron Smith (left) and Antoine Dupont surprisingly set to do battle in Paris again. Photo/Photosport

All Black great Justin Marshall has blasted Aaron Smith's test recall saying a vital chance to freshen the star halfback up has been lost.

Smith has been rushed to Europe to replace the injured Brad Weber. He is unlikely to be considered against Ireland this week, so will only figure in the final test against France.

The 32-year-old Smith initially opted out of the tour for the birth of his second child.

Marshall said his mad-dash recall was a "kick in the balls" for squad halfbacks TJ Perenara and Finlay Christie.

Justin Marshall: All Blacks missing the bigger World Cup picture. Photo/Photosport

But Marshall's main complaint was what he saw as the undue pressure on 101-test halfback Smith, and said calling in a rising prospect was a better idea.

"It was a real opportunity to freshen the guy up, and he was excited about that and said as much," Marshall told NewstalkZB sports host D'Arcy Waldegrave.

"(Smith) was looking forward to having a big off-season, summering at home, getting ready for 2022 a year out from the next World Cup…to come in hot and healthy for the next World Cup.

"Now he is off to the bleakness of the northern hemisphere and grinding out isolation when he comes back. I just think it's counterproductive.

"Because of the time to get over there…it's very stressful, jet lag…so he's gone all that way for a French test.

"I'm really bemused by it. The only thing is, the French test is a tough one. It's easily the toughest test match of the tour.

"Antoine Dupont, the French halfback, is arguably the best player in the world at the moment...not consistently like Aaron Smith, but in the last couple of year's he's been sensational.

"The All Blacks are maybe thinking we can get through the Irish test with TJ Perenara but without Brad Weber we need Aaron Smith to win this test match in the mix with TJ."

"I don't think it's a good call. They would be better served in the long term with Aaron Smith freshened up and revitalised."

Marshall said fit and available players like Bryn Hall and Mitchell Drummond had been around good environments and this was a chance to build All Black depth, looking ahead to a day when Smith was no longer around.

"Maybe we're in more trouble than I thought in the position," Marshall said.

"It's a bit of a kick in the guts for Finlay Christie."