Chelsea FC owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered a suspected poisoning along with Ukraine peace negotiators earlier this month, according to reports.

Chelsea FC owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered a suspected poisoning along with Ukraine peace negotiators earlier this month, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the oligarch was poisoned earlier this month after a meeting in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. He was there as a 'peacemaker' in the Russian war in Ukraine.

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly worth $18 billion. Photo / AP

According to one early unconfirmed report, Abramovich allegedly lost his sight for several hours. He has since recovered from the symptoms, the Wall Street Journal reported. He was reportedly treated for his symptoms in Turkey.

A person close to Abramovich told the newspaper it was unclear who was behind the poisoning.

The alleged poisoning is believed to have taken place on March 3 when Abramovich, another Russian entrepreneur and Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov had been taking part in the negotiations, according to reports. During which they consumed only chocolate and water.

An investigation into the incident, organised by the investigative journalism group Bellingcat, concluded that the alleged poisoning attempt was "not intended to kill" and was "just a warning", the Wall Street Journal reported.

An expert told Bellingcat the symptoms could be the result of attempted poisoning with a chemical weapon, or less likely caused by microwave radiation.

Abramovich has remained relaying messages between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, jetting between Istanbul, Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelenskyy was not affected and had no knowledge of any poisoning attempt, his spokesman said.

An adviser to Zelenskyy said: "All members of the negotiating group are working today as usual." He added that there were "a lot of speculations" and "various conspiracy theories".

A yacht belonging to Abramovich recently docked in Turkey's Aegean Sea resort of Bodrum, Turkish media reports said, amid international moves to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen with close links to the Kremlin.

Last week, Turkey's private NTV television said the Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht Solaris docked at the southern port in Turkey — which has not joined sanctions on Russia — after departing from Montenegro.

A group of Ukrainians carrying Ukrainian flags with the words "No War" emblazoned on them boarded a small motorboat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking, the Sozcu newspaper reported.

One of Abramovich's other yacht, Eclipse, is also currently in Turkey, in the port of Marmaris.

Earlier this month, the European Union imposed sanctions on Abramovich as it updated a list of individuals facing asset freezes and travel bans over their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's government, which has sent the Russian military to invade Ukraine. Abramovich had already been punished in Britain.

"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine," Boris Johnson said.

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Abramovich was sanctioned in part because of his links to a metals firm that may have provided steel to the Russian military to build tanks.

The oligarch is cited in the Government's financial sanctions register as having a significant shareholding in, and exercising effective control over, the steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz Plc.

It states: "Abramovich is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, via Evraz Plc…

"Evraz Plc is or has been involved in providing financial services, or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine – which includes potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks."

The document, published by the Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, states that Abramovich "is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia", as he and the metals and mining company "carry on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia – namely the construction, defence and extractive sectors".

It also cites the "pro-Kremlin" oligarch's "close relationship for decades" with Vladimir Putin and asserts that he has received "preferential treatment and concessions" from the Russian President and government.

- with Daily Telegraph