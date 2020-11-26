Richie McCaw set for 2021 Black Clash with All Blacks newbie Will Jordan

Richie McCaw has signed on for another Black Clash. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks legend Richie McCaw and newcomer Will Jordan have signed on for the inaugural T20 Black Clash.

McCaw, who pouched a steepling outfield catch to remove Team Cricket's Stephen Fleming in last year's showdown, has once again answered the call to arms issued by Team Rugby coach Sir Graham Henry.

The 2011 World Cup-winning strategist appears to have nailed another recruitment masterstroke by securing the services of Jordan – the recently capped All Black back who tore up Super Rugby Aotearoa this season – but whose boyhood dreams were focused primarily on cricket.

All Black Will Jordan.

Describing himself as "more of a cricketer than a rugby player" at school, the former Christchurch Boys High student represented Canterbury as a batsman at U17 level.

"I took cricket more seriously until Year 13 when I started playing full-back and got interest from the Crusaders Academy," Jordan said earlier this year.

Jordan admitted he will be feeling a bit of pressure returning to the cricket pitch after concentrating solely on rugby since joining the code's professional ranks.

Fittingly, Jordan's sporting idol is none other than Israel Dagg, the tearaway schoolboy fast bowler turned All Black who has starred in the first two editions of the Black Clash.

Dagg, who famously broke Fleming's toe with a Yorker in the first match at Hagley Oval in 2019, will once again spearhead Team Rugby's pace bowling attack alongside former Central Districts prospect Jordie Barrett.

With Fleming stacking his line-up with former Black Caps power hitters, Team Rugby's bowlers will certainly have their work cut out for them. And the challenge has only got tougher with the addition of long-serving former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan.

Craig McMillan.

McMillan's successor as the Black Caps' batting mentor, Peter Fulton, is also in the mix meaning Team Cricket won't lack for sources of technical advice.

"That's a classic case of too many chiefs and not enough Indians if you ask me," Sir Graham said.

"Although the way Flem has played the in-swinging Yorker in the last two matches, I'm not surprised he's stacked his team with batting coaches. I'm pretty sure he has more broken toes than runs scored so far."

Freshly returned from a coaching stint in the IPL with the Chenai Super Kings, Fleming said he was now focused on adding some youth to his vastly experienced side.

"There is a bit of 'Dad's Army' look to that Team Cricket side. Although with big Jacob Oram back and Two Metre Peter Fulton coming in, they have got a bit of size to them. I'll give them that," he said.

The 2021 event will be the first major game played under lights for the first time. A crowd of 8,500 is expected at Hagley Oval on January 22.

The line-ups so far:

Team Rugby

Coach – Sir Graham Henry

Manager – Scott Robertson

Jordie Barrett

Richie McCaw

Israel Dagg

Aaron Smith

Andy Ellis

Will Jordan

Team Cricket

Coach – Captain – Stephen Fleming

Grant Elliott

Dan Vettori

Peter Fulton

Jacob Oram

Kyle Mills

Craig McMillan

Nathan McCullum