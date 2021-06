Former All Black Richie McCaw with baby Grace. Photo / Supplied

Former All Black Richie McCaw and Black Stick Gemma McCaw have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple's newest addition is a baby girl named Grace Isabelle McCaw.

In a Facebook post announcing her arrival, Richie said: "Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister."

Grace was born on May 30.

We’re excited to announce the arrival of Grace Isabelle McCaw, born 30.5.21. Mum and baby are doing well and Charlotte is excited to have a new sister. Posted by Richie McCaw on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Baby Grace is the couple's second child. They already have daughter Charlotte, who turned two in December.