The Wellington Phoenix celebrate the late goal that lifted them past the Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

Mark your calendars, Nix fans! The Wellington Phoenix’s momentous journey continues after clinching a first top-two finish in the men’s A-League, setting the stage for an electrifying home semifinal showdown.

Following their historic 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Friday, the Phoenix have earned a first-round bye in the finals series and a guaranteed spot in the semifinal playoffs.

Plus, finishing in the top two gives the side the power to dictate the dynamics of double-legged home and away fixtures.

It’s understood Wellington have strategically opted for home advantage at Sky Stadium for the crucial second leg on May 18, kicking off at approximately 6pm.

In the semifinal legs, they’ll meet the winner of the elimination final clash between the fourth- or fifth-placed teams at the end of the regular season.

This decision stems from two pivotal factors unveiled on the Football Fever Podcast.

Firstly, the Phoenix prioritise the home turf advantage, a sentiment shared by many elite teams in many sports, aiming to capitalise on the support of their fervent fan base and the familiar surroundings, especially in the event of extra time or a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Secondly, the side may have been forced to find an alternate match venue had they picked to host the first leg as the Better Home & Living Show is scheduled at Sky Stadium from May 10-12.

This strategic manoeuvre is a result of the Phoenix’s most triumphant season in the club’s history.

The side spent nine straight weeks in top spot and marked 40 points in 20 games, which was the quickest they’ve ever got there. In the last three seasons, they didn’t reach 40 points at all.

This season they’ve kept 10 clean sheets in 25 games and conceded just eight first-half goals. They’ve only lost one their 12 home games.

The Phoenix have two games of the regular season left to decide if they finish second or earn the prestigious Premiers Plate. They’ll play the Newcastle Jets away on Friday, April 19, before returning home to play Macarthur FC on Saturday, April 27.

The Central Coast Mariners will contend with the Phoenix for the title, the reigning champions currently sitting top of the table on equal points with the Phoenix but with a one-win advantage.

As the club’s chief executive posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the Phoenix need 21,000 fans to show up to their final regular season against Macarthur to set a club record in attendance to match the club record points tally.

A few reflections on Fri night: Finn Surman's goal will go down as a club classic moment and while 6k crowd was small the noise made was immense! We need 21k on the 27th to set a club record in attendance to match the club record points tally. The team deserves it! Can we do it? — David Dome (@Domestar) April 14, 2024

As anticipation mounts and excitement reverberates through the Yellow Fever, all eyes are set on May 18 for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown on home turf.