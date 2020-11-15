Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Ranking the biggest upsets in rugby history: Where does All Blacks loss to Argentina sit?

7 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Ian Foster and Sam Cane front the media after their first-ever loss to Argentina. Video / Rugby Australia / Sky Sport
NZ Herald

10) Sydney 40 All Blacks 17, Penrith Stadium, July 22, 1992

What is it with the All Blacks and west Sydney? A few All Black careers died a prolonged and agonising death in rugby league

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.