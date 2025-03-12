“He’s a master surgeon and he was never in doubt that the operations were successful.”

Velocious and Super Photon continued their progression on Tuesday with pleasing wins in open 1100m trials at Ellerslie.

“At one stage, they were favourite and second favourite for the [NZB] Kiwi [$3.5 million, 1500m] but they are back in business now and both ready to head back to the races,” Marsh said.

“I really wanted to kick Super Photon off in a Rating 75 over 1200m, but there’s not a lot around so he may kick off at Ellerslie on April 5 in an Open 1300m.

“That’s not certain yet, but the guaranteed one is Velocious who will run at Te Aroha on March 29 in an open 1200m.

“They are both exciting horses and look to be coming up very well.”

In the more immediate future, Marsh expects a bold showing from first-starter Dubai Rockin, winner of both of his trials, in the Haunui Farm Maiden (1200m) at Pukekohe on Friday.

He also rates the chances at Tauranga on Saturday of Skyman in the Group 2 Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy (1600m) while I’m All In and Love Poem give the stable a strong hand in the J Swap Contractors 3YO (1200m).

“I really like Dubai Rockin on Friday and a horse that is going really well is Skyman ahead of the Japan Trophy,” Marsh said.

I’m All In was a strong last-start second and Love Poem will be resuming off the back of running fourth in the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) and a week earlier had finished runner-up in the Group 1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m).

“We’re excited by the 3-year-olds, I’m All In is racing really well and the filly has come up super and there are a couple of Group options for her in Sydney,” Marsh said.

Meanwhile, El Vencedor has breezed through his winning run in the Group 1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2000m) ahead of a tilt at the Gr 1 FWD QEII Cup (2000m) at Sha Tin next month.

“He’s having a quiet let-up and will return to the stable at the end of the week,” Marsh said.

“He flies to Hong Kong on April 15 and will race on the 27th. We’re in talks about a jockey, but nothing confirmed at this stage.”

Fellow Ellerslie Group One winner Provence (New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes, 1600m) has gone for a deserved spell and will be back for the domestic spring racing.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk