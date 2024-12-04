Stayers are primed for their 755m assignment

“He’s experienced enough to take up a handy early position from his draw [7] and from there he can bowl along and hopefully out-finish them again. He backs up really well and he’s all good to go on Friday,” said Roberts.

Roberts also qualified Bit Of Bacardi, who also undertook the pacemaking duties in her heat when she bowled along fluently. It took the strength owned by Grande Vue Ace to pull her back in when she finished up running a 1.70-length second.

“Yes, Bit Of Bacardi went a bold race and I expect improvement from her for the final. She has just come out of milk, therefore she’ll be much better after her heat run. Hopefully she runs it out strongly,” said Roberts.

Maestro Mojito will also take his place in the final for Roberts following his eight-length heat third placing to Chief Dribble. He raced handy to the pace then and he must do likewise in the final.

“He didn’t go too badly in his heat, plugging away pretty good. If he can get a nice sit on the fence, then he’s a potential place chance. He’s come through his heat as good as gold,” added Roberts.

Roberts will be dishing out the collars and leads to other handlers, as he has also qualified Adobe Peach for the decider after she whacked away solidly when winding up a 10.20-length heat fourth to Grande Vue Ace.

“She has just come back from an injury setback so I expect plenty of improvement from her following last week’s race. I think her draw [8] can work out okay for her as she has pace on her side, having reached C5 level.

“I would like to see her racing handy. She has also come through last week really good,” said Roberts about the third member of the Hooked On Scotch and Gracious Maestro trio who will race in this event.

Grande Vue Ace just keeps on fronting up in the big staying events for her conditioner Bob Pringle. The current Wanganui Stayers title holder thrives when racing over the 755m at this venue, as seen by her five wins and three minor placings in her eight previous 755m races at the River City venue.

It was a trademark heat performance that the Geraldine-based stayer produced, settling back in the field, then sniffing out the rail to bring her gallop home strongly to nail her 45.13 heat win. Expect her to use those similar tactics again on Friday from trap five.

“It was a pretty torrid race that she endured in her heat, being bounced around, however she did what she had to do. I have no doubt that she will be on top of her game come Friday.

“She loves racing at Hatrick and it’s now over to her to get the job done. I know she’ll put her best paws forward,” said Pringle.

Boom Lateral impressed in the way he seized the initiative when the Rob Roper-prepared stayer set up a demanding pace in his heat. It took the staying prowess of Chief Dribble to cut him back when he was caught during the run home, yielding by a 3.40 length margin.

“I was stoked with his heat run and if he jumps like he did in his heat then he should be all right. It will be interesting with a full field this time and I would like to see him lead them early. I’m happy with his draw [4] and with the way he has come through his heat run.

“The only concern I had from the heat was with him tying up over the last 80m when he got caught by obviously a very strong dog. I feel that was because he hadn’t had a 700m-plus race for a long time and he needed that hit-out.

“He definitely needed the run and he’s better for it. He’s come through it brilliantly and we’re ready to have another crack on Friday,” said Roper.

Smart Bowler is just embarking on her staying career and she has shown sufficient in limited races to suggest she belongs in the top echelon of stayers in the country for her trainer Jamie Pruden, who is developing a young team of promising greyhounds around him.

Smart Bowler boldly stuck to her task, when after racing handy to the pace she stuck on gamely for her 6.50-length heat third to Grande Vue Ace.

“She’s the first runner I’ve had racing in my name in a Group 1 race. She’s really young, just turned two, who I believe has a future in staying races. I decided to give her a crack [staying] as there’s some good staying races coming up.

“She missed some work going into the heats so I was pleased with the strong way she hit the line. She pulled up great and has been bouncing around nicely. I would like to see her handy to the pace on Friday,” said Pruden.

Another finalist travelling north from Canterbury for the final is the Jack Johnson-trained Matryosha, who after setting in the rear group improved her position to claim her 9.60-length heat fourth to Chief Dribble.

“She got an early check in her heat which dropped her back, so I was pleased with the way she found the line really well. Hopefully she doesn’t get back early despite her sticky draw [5] and she can find the rail, then come home strongly.

“I’m looking forward to the race and she has come through her heat really good,” said Johnson.

Mikayla Clark provides first reserve Big Time Ultra, while Hazy Dot is the second reserve for Johnson.