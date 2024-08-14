After being denied victory in last year’s Richard Bright Memorial (1500m) in the final bounds, Monza was back to go one better and the Danica Guy-trained gelding did just that at Cambridge Synthetic on Wednesday.
Monza was among several synthetic specialists contesting the race, with each of his five previous victories coming on the surface in nine attempts.
An uncharacteristic last-placed run in early July placed Monza over the odds in the $100,000 1400m race at Awapuni Synthetic last Friday, where he finished third to Branciforti, giving Guy plenty of confidence ahead of the feature event which remembers the life of Bright, who tragically passed away two years ago.
Monza remained slightly underrated in the market closing at $11.20, while Foote stablemates Keegan and Ultimate Focus sat on top at $3.10 and $4.50 respectively.
As anticipated, Monza flew the barriers and was allowed to slide into the lead under apprentice Maria Sanson, who decreased his lofty 61kg impost by 3kg. The 7-year-old wasn’t left completely alone in the lead with Stunning Maire sitting in close quarters along the back stretch, but he took the field into the home straight and was never headed, holding off a game finish by Spanish Lad by a long head.