Guy, who co-bred and part-owns Monza, was delighted to pick up the lion’s share of the $60,000 stake on offer after coming so close 12 months ago.

“He pulled up super from the run the other day and I think that really brought him on,” she said.

“This trip is definitely more up his street, so I was pretty confident coming in. He’s been running second on the turf at mile races and opens, so the form was there.

“They got a man up with him in the gates [two starts back], and if you do that, he won’t jump and he went up in the air. He was fresh up off a long spell, he’d been coming off an injury, so I just put a line through that.

“It’s lovely for him to pick up a nice stake at this track because he deserves it.

“We’ll look to get him down there for first day at Hawke’s Bay, there’s an open mile and he ran second in that last year, so I’d like to go one better in that too.”

Sanson had previously been apprenticed to Guy and had a long-term association with the horse, having guided him to his maiden success in August 2021.

“It was really good to get the win on him today, I ran second in this race last year. He’s a synthetic specialist so it was good to pick this up,” Sanson said.

“I was travelling beautifully out in front, I was in two minds whether to take a sit just outside the leader or just keep rolling, and I’m glad I kept rolling to the front.

“He’s just such a pro out here on the synthetic, I think that’s his sixth win here and it’s a shame we don’t have more open handicaps on the poly because now he’s just weighted out of them.

“He’s not even trained here in Cambridge, but he just seems to get the results.

“I was apprenticed to Danica for 12 months so I’ve been around this horse for a long time, it was actually my first win here on the poly over 970 when he broke his maiden.”

Monza is a son of Rios, who Guy stands at her Matamata property, and also produced her Group 1 winner Gaultier. Monza was the fourth and final foal out of Fast ‘N’ Famous mare Rongonui and is a half-brother to Listed winner Sah Fai.

He has now earned more than $157,000 in stakes with six wins and eight minor placings from 31 starts.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk