Those four elite-level victories came courtesy of Skew Wiff in the Tarzino Trophy (1400m), Campionessa in the Zabeel Classic (2050m), Quintessa in the Levin Classic (1600m) and Move to Strike in the Manawatu Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m).

While they experienced plenty of success on the track, Walker said his biggest highlight was being able to enjoy it all with his new training partner.

“It was a dream start for Sam,” Walker said. “I don’t think you will find anyone in their first season train as many winners and earn as much prizemoney.

“That was probably the season highlight for me, seeing Sam join the (training) team. He has been a major part of the team for quite a few years, it was just his name was in the book this year. It is a third-generation training family now and he should be very proud of the season we have had.”

One of the more exciting developments for Te Akau Racing this season has been the opening of their Cranbourne barn in Australia, which has been led by Ben Gleeson.

“Ben has been massive,” Walker said. “I think he has really enjoyed being part of the process. We built it up from the ground and he has been a huge part of that.”

The Cranbourne barn got off to a dream start, led by sprinting sensation Imperatriz, who won six of her eight starts this season, including the Moir Stakes (1000m), Manikato Stakes (1200m), Champions Sprint (1200m), Black Caviar Lightning (1000m), William Reid Stakes (1200m) - all group one races - and the group two McEwen Stakes (1000m).

The Cranbourne stable also tasted stakes success with Skew Wiff in the group three Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m), Campionessa in the group tw Peter Young Stakes (1800m), and Sans Doute in the listed Bob Hoysted Handicap (1000m).

“You couldn’t have wished for a better start,” Walker said. “There was obviously Imperatriz, but there was also Sans Doute, Campionessa and Skew Wiff.

“Imperatriz went from strength to strength, especially in the spring, it was quite freakish how everything fell into place and to win four out of four. To come back first-up in the Lightning Stakes and win the way she did, she is something very special and gave our whole team a great thrill, it was very satisfying.

“It was just a magical start with Cranbourne and hopefully we can build off the back of that this season. Now that we have got more boxes, I will spend a lot more time in Melbourne as time goes on.”

Walker said they couldn’t continue to enjoy the success they have without the sourcing of quality young stock, with Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis selecting some of the finest young equine talents for the stable.

“Dave has one of the best eyes in the world at buying a yearling and all the hard work that Karyn (Fenton-Ellis) does syndicating them,” Walker said.

“We are well aware that we are fortunate to be getting the quality that we are getting year in and year out, and it is just a matter of making the best decisions for each individual horse.”

Walker is excited about the looming new season and will step out four of the stable’s group one winners at Tauranga on Wednesday as they get ready for what could be lucrative spring preparations.

“At Tauranga we have got Move To Strike, Skew Wiff, Campionessa, and Quintessa all going to gallop after race one. When that starts happening you know the season is not too far away,” Walker said.

“Move To Strike will stay in New Zealand with a programme geared towards the 2000 Guineas (group one, 1600m) at Riccarton. We have got a permanent base in the South Island now and Hunter Durrant runs that, and he does an exceptional job. It has been a huge part of the success we have had this season.

“Campionessa will go towards the Hawke’s Bay triple crown, providing she comes up well. Skew Wiff will head towards the Foxbridge (group two, 1200m) and the Tarzino (group one, 1400m) again, while Quintessa will trial at Te Rapa on August 6 and we will make a decision about what her spring programme looks like after that.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk








