Lucy In The Sky made history on Saturday as the winner of the first stakes race run on a synthetic track in New Zealand, but Cambridge Stud had other reasons to savour the talented filly‘s victory in the Listed Berkley Stud Champagne Stakes (1200m).
Bred and raced by Cambridge Stud owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay, Lucy In The Sky is a first-crop daughter of the stud’s exciting shuttle stallion Hello Youmzain. On Saturday, she became his first stakes winner in the Southern Hemisphere.
The Tony Pike-trained Lucy In The Sky showed bright promise in the North Island earlier this year. She scored an impressive front-running win on debut at Ellerslie on February 22, then returned to the same venue two weeks later for a close and highly creditable sixth in the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m).
Pike later set his sights on an autumn black-type success in Saturday’s Champagne Stakes at Riccarton, and the Cambridge trainer breathed a sigh of relief when the Pattern Committee ruled on the Friday that the $80,000 feature would retain its Listed status, despite a weather-enforced switch from the turf to the Polytrack.
Lucy In The Sky drew gate seven in an eight-horse field and broke only fairly from the starting gate. But jockey Jasmine Fawcett allowed her to stride forward, taking the lead and crossing to the rail within the first 200m.