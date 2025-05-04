Advertisement
Horse racing: Towering Vision claims stakes victory in desperate finish

By Kevin Robertson
Towering Vision winning Saturday's Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre Stakes (1400m) at Te Rapa. Photo / Race Images

Handsome 2-year-old Towering Vision broke his maiden status in the best possible fashion when he took out the Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre Stakes (1400m) in a torrid finish at Te Rapa.

The win also provided his sire Circus Maximus, the European triple Group One winner who stands at Windsor Park Stud in Cambridge, with his first Southern Hemisphere stakes winner from his first crop on the track in Australasia.

Having just his third start and second run since a summer break, Towering Vision settled nicely for rider Craig Grylls on the rails behind the pace before improving sharply approaching the home bend.

With the field fanning wide, Grylls picked a path between runners to hit the front at the 200m before being hotly challenged by Navy Dreams. The pair went head to head in the final stages with Towering Vision putting his nose in front at the right time to finish first past the post.

An inquiry regarding a bump between the two was instigated by the judicial committee, however this was dismissed with the Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-prepared runner holding on to the victory.

Bergerson was excited about the future prospects for his charge, who he believes will get better with age and a step up in distance.

“We always liked the step up to 1400m, we thought he would also handle the track and he has just gone the right way of late,” Bergerson said.

“He is a horse we think has plenty of upside and looks like a really nice 3-year-old for next season.

“He has the ability to do it now and that is a fantastic result for his owners, for Windsor Park and Circus Maximus.

“We think he can go to the mile next time so the Champagne Stakes [Listed, 1600m] at Ellerslie is a possibility once we get him home and see how he pulls up.

“Fair play to him as well as he looked beaten when the other one went past him. He got a bit green and got lost but he kicked again, which is a credit to him.”

Grylls confirmed his mount had run a little greenly in the straight but was impressed with how he knuckled down to the challenge.

“He hopped away nicely and put himself there before idling up to them in the home straight,” he said.

“He got a little bit lost when he kicked away and the second horse has possibly headed him, but to his credit, he picked himself up again.

“You would think 1600m will be ideal for him as he is a big, long-striding type.”

Purchased by Te Akau Racing boss David Ellis for $105,000 during the Book 1 sale at Karaka in 2024, Towering Vision is closely related to multiple South Island stakes winner Who Dares Wins.

His sire Circus Maximus, a son of champion stallion Galileo, will stand at Windsor Park for $17,500 + GST during 2025 breeding season.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

