Bergerson was excited about the future prospects for his charge, who he believes will get better with age and a step up in distance.

“We always liked the step up to 1400m, we thought he would also handle the track and he has just gone the right way of late,” Bergerson said.

“He is a horse we think has plenty of upside and looks like a really nice 3-year-old for next season.

“He has the ability to do it now and that is a fantastic result for his owners, for Windsor Park and Circus Maximus.

“We think he can go to the mile next time so the Champagne Stakes [Listed, 1600m] at Ellerslie is a possibility once we get him home and see how he pulls up.

“Fair play to him as well as he looked beaten when the other one went past him. He got a bit green and got lost but he kicked again, which is a credit to him.”

Grylls confirmed his mount had run a little greenly in the straight but was impressed with how he knuckled down to the challenge.

“He hopped away nicely and put himself there before idling up to them in the home straight,” he said.

“He got a little bit lost when he kicked away and the second horse has possibly headed him, but to his credit, he picked himself up again.

“You would think 1600m will be ideal for him as he is a big, long-striding type.”

Purchased by Te Akau Racing boss David Ellis for $105,000 during the Book 1 sale at Karaka in 2024, Towering Vision is closely related to multiple South Island stakes winner Who Dares Wins.

His sire Circus Maximus, a son of champion stallion Galileo, will stand at Windsor Park for $17,500 + GST during 2025 breeding season.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk