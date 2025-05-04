Handsome 2-year-old Towering Vision broke his maiden status in the best possible fashion when he took out the Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre Stakes (1400m) in a torrid finish at Te Rapa.
The win also provided his sire Circus Maximus, the European triple Group One winner who stands at Windsor Park Stud in Cambridge, with his first Southern Hemisphere stakes winner from his first crop on the track in Australasia.
Having just his third start and second run since a summer break, Towering Vision settled nicely for rider Craig Grylls on the rails behind the pace before improving sharply approaching the home bend.
With the field fanning wide, Grylls picked a path between runners to hit the front at the 200m before being hotly challenged by Navy Dreams. The pair went head to head in the final stages with Towering Vision putting his nose in front at the right time to finish first past the post.
An inquiry regarding a bump between the two was instigated by the judicial committee, however this was dismissed with the Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-prepared runner holding on to the victory.