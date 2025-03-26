Racing: December stepping up for Cambridge stable 

“She’s still sound, but it’s just too big of a risk to be putting her on a plane and incurring all the costs involved for the owners. If it was a race in your own country, you may have had her right by Saturday, but it’s too big of a trip to go with no certainty.”

The daughter of Savabeel will remain in Cambridge this weekend, while her talented stablemate December is likely to make the journey to Trentham in favour of starting in an Open 11500m at Te Aroha on the same day.

Initially intending to start in the listed Lightning Handicap (1200m) last Saturday, James and Wellwood opted to scratch the lightly raced 4-year-old from a wide barrier and step him back up to 1400m, a distance he hasn’t raced at since the Gr.2 Auckland Guineas in late 2023.

“He was just drawn very wide [in the Lightning] and the weather looked very unsettled, so we thought it was probably a bit of a risk putting him on the truck when there was good options for him in the following weekend,” Wellwood said.

“He’s drawn ever so slightly better at Wellington and we are keen to see him go 1400, so we’re leaning towards that at the moment. Having said that, we haven’t spoken to the ownership group, but we were fortunate to be able to leave him in both races.

“He’s going really well and putting together a nice record, he’s a highly talented horse that has had some bad luck along the way. We haven’t stepped him back up over 1400 since he had blinkers on and was quite aggressive in them, so it’ll be nice to see him get back up over a trip for the first time in a long time.

“That’ll probably determine where we head with him from here.”

A stable runner that will appear at the Te Aroha meeting is Zormella, a classy filly stepping back to her own grade after performing creditably in the $3.5m NZB Kiwi (1500m) on Champions Day.

She was a late addition to the race after stablemate Dealt With was unable to fulfil his slot, and at just her third race-day start finished 11th.

“She ran as well as she could’ve in the Kiwi, it just all came up too quickly for her being just her third start to the races,” Wellwood said.

“She trialled up extremely well and just struck a wet track on debut, which didn’t suit her. She was very impressive in winning a maiden at Pukekohe, and as I say, the Kiwi probably just came up a bit quick.

“She gets back into her own grade now which is great, it’ll be nice to see her up over a mile and it’ll really tell us where we head from here, whether that be to go further to stick to a mile.

“I certainly think she’s a stakes horse in the making.”

Lining up in the Towes Insurance (1600m), the Almanzor 3-year-old will carry just 54.5kg in the hands of apprentice Triston Moodley.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk