Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Racing: Crocetti to tackle top Australian sprinters in The Quokka

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Crocetti is expected to go into today's TAB Telegraph as favourite. Photo / Race Images

Crocetti is expected to go into today's TAB Telegraph as favourite. Photo / Race Images

Crocetti will carry the hopes of the Kiwi sprinting ranks in Perth next month as the Trackside NZ / Perth Racing slot runner in the A$5 million KIA Quokka (1200m).

The winner of nine of his 14 career starts, Crocetti’s connections accepted the invitation from Entain New Zealand — the operators of New Zealand’s Trackside television network and the TAB and betcha betting brands — after he claimed the $300,000 bonus for winning the Sport Nation NZ Champion Sprint Series over the summer.

Crocetti’s owner and co-breeder Daniel Nakhle leapt at the opportunity to take his pride and joy to Western Australia for a date with sprinting destiny at Ascot Racecourse on April 26.

“This horse has already provided us with so much fun and excitement in his career,” Nakhle said. “To take it to the next level with this trip to Perth alongside the Trackside NZ and Perth Racing teams is another memorable step along a pretty amazing journey.”

Trained by Danny Walker and Arron Tata at Byerley Park near Karaka, Crocetti won his first seven races before returning to perform at the top level over summer, securing placings in the Gr.3 Concorde Stakes (1200m) and the Gr.3 Haunui Farm Kings Plate (1200m) and a fourth in the Listed Haunui Farms Counties Bowl (1100m).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He showed his brilliance at the perfect time in the Gr.1 Sistema Railway (1200m), with that win and the Kings Plate placing ensuring his Champion Sprint Series title.

Entain ANZ chief media officer Chris Haigh said securing Crocetti, who has proven himself as New Zealand’s leading sprinter, will bring plenty of story angles and punter interest to the trip to Western Australia.

“Crocetti has really captured the New Zealand public’s imagination in his career, and we’ve loved telling his and Daniel’s story along the way.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I know the Trackside team is pumped that we’ll be taking on The Quokka with a horse with such a following.”

Perth Racing chief executive James Oldring said the Western Australia racing public was looking forward to welcoming Crocetti and Trackside NZ to Perth.

“We’ve watched the New Zealand racing with interest over the summer, and to get the Champion Sprint Series winner as the Kiwi representative is a fantastic result.

“We saw great wagering results on The KIA Quokka last year in New Zealand through our slot partnership with Trackside NZ, and with a boom sprinter like Crocetti, we expect that Kiwi interest in racing in Perth will continue to grow.”

New Zealand turnover on the 2024 edition of The KIA Quokka, with Waitak running in the Trackside Media slot, more than doubled the turnover of the 2023 inaugural edition.

Last year’s Quokka was also the highest turnover race on New Zealand’s TAB that day (April 19). Crocetti is a $15 chance in The KIA Quokka market with New Zealand’s TAB and betcha betting platforms.

– Trackside.co.nz

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing