Racing: Crocetti to tackle top Australian sprinters in The Quokka

Crocetti. Photo / Race Images

Crocetti will carry the hopes of the Kiwi sprinting ranks in Perth next month as the Trackside NZ / Perth Racing slot runner in the A$5 million KIA Quokka (1200m).

The winner of nine of his 14 career starts, Crocetti’s connections accepted the invitation from Entain New Zealand — the operators of New Zealand’s Trackside television network and the TAB and betcha betting brands — after he claimed the $300,000 bonus for winning the Sport Nation NZ Champion Sprint Series over the summer.

Crocetti’s owner and co-breeder Daniel Nakhle leapt at the opportunity to take his pride and joy to Western Australia for a date with sprinting destiny at Ascot Racecourse on April 26.

“This horse has already provided us with so much fun and excitement in his career,” Nakhle said. “To take it to the next level with this trip to Perth alongside the Trackside NZ and Perth Racing teams is another memorable step along a pretty amazing journey.”

Trained by Danny Walker and Arron Tata at Byerley Park near Karaka, Crocetti won his first seven races before returning to perform at the top level over summer, securing placings in the Gr.3 Concorde Stakes (1200m) and the Gr.3 Haunui Farm Kings Plate (1200m) and a fourth in the Listed Haunui Farms Counties Bowl (1100m).