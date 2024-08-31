“She had one trial over there and they had been really happy with her. She had a gallop just before she came over and she really pleased Mark.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing in racing and while she is bred to stay, this preparation Mark has thought that if we train her a bit fresh and keep her at the shorter trips, she might be that sprinter-miler sort of mare and that tale has been true today.

“There is a lovely program for these fillies and mares. She will go two weeks to the Let’s Elope Stakes (Group 2, 1400m) and ideally, we will get her to the Empire Rose (Group 1, 1600m) during Cup Week at Flemington.

“That is probably the perfect race for her.”

Te Akau Racing has previously enjoyed success in the Cockram Stakes with star mare Probabeel winning the 2021 edition under the tutelage of now Hong Kong-based trainer Jamie Richards.

Prior to Saturday’s Group 3 victory, Quintessa had already amassed an impressive CV, having won the Group 1 Levin Classic (1600m) and Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m), plus stakes placings in the Group 2 Auckland Guineas (1400m) and Group 2 Alister Clark Stakes (2040m).

Bred by Linda and Graham Huddy’s Peachester Lodge, Quintessa was born and raised at Wentwood Grange in Cambridge and the daughter of Shamus Award has finished fourth in three Group 1 races including the Waikato Sprint (1400m), the Australian Guineas (1600m) and Australian Oaks (2400m).

Te Akau principal David Ellis purchased Quintessa out of Wentwood Grange’s 2022 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $170,000 and she has now won five of her 11 starts and A$729,779 in prize money.

– NZ Racing Desk



