Group 1 winner Quintessa returned with a bang when running out a resounding winner of the Group 3 Cockram Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on Saturday.
The Mark Walker-trained mare lumped 60kg topweight under Daniel Stackhouse and looks set to contest races over sprint-mile distances this campaign after getting out to 2400m when fourth in the Group 1 Australian Oaks last autumn.
Coming from midfield, Quintessa forged away from her rivals to record a three-quarter length victory from Extratwo and La Danseuse Rouge.
Although racing out of Walker’s Cranbourne stable, Quintessa returned to Te Akau Stud in New Zealand to spell between her three and four-year-old seasons and did much of her preparation out of the stable’s Matamata base, including a trial at Te Awamutu in mid-August.
“She actually went home and spelled and has been prepared over there,” Walker’s Assistant Trainer Ben Gleeson said.