Home / Sport / Racing

Racing: Bonny Lass makes brilliant return in Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa

By Richard Edmunds
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Bonny Lass returns in winning fashion taking out the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Previously a stakes winner at the ages of two, three, four and five, Bonny Lass kicked off her six-year-old season on a perfect note when she defeated a star-studded field in Saturday’s Group 2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa.

The high-class daughter of Super Easy has taken her connections on a special ride over the last few seasons, beginning with a victory in the group two Matamata Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) as a two-year-old in February of 2021.

Bonny Lass added the group three Cambridge Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) as a three-year-old and the group three Sweynesse Stakes (1215m) at four, and it was as a five-year-old last season that she really came of age.

After luckless placings in the Group 1 Sistema Railway (1200m) and Group 1 Telegraph (1400m), she handed elite three-year-old Crocetti his first defeat and collected a richly deserved first Group 1 victory in the BCD Group Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa in February.

Bonny Lass was one of seven Group 1 winners launching their spring campaigns in an eagerly anticipated renewal of the Foxbridge Plate at the same venue on Saturday, and despite some pre-race concerns around the Heavy9 track, her star quality shone brightest of all.

Bonny Lass was given a perfect ride by Craig Grylls, who positioned her in seventh behind a fierce early battle for the lead. It was Romancing The Moon who emerged in front after a frenetic first 200m, setting the pace in front of Electric Time, Wewillrock, Turn The Ace and Master Fay.

Those early exertions were always going to take their toll on the leaders, and the field fanned across the track at the top of the home straight to try to run them down. Grylls got Bonny Lass off the rail just before the turn and presented her five off the fence, and the ultra-consistent mare produced her customary turn of foot to sprint into contention.

The battle was far from over once Bonny Lass hit the front, with Skew Wiff soon sprinting through on her inside and drawing level with more than 200m still remaining. But Bonny Lass rose to meet that challenge and shook free again, surging ahead with the finish line in sight.

Bonny Lass dashed to victory by three-quarters of a length from the longshot Mali Ston, who flashed home late after being second-last at the home turn. Skew Wiff was another long head away in third, followed by eye-catching finishers Waitak, Mustang Valley and Puntura.

“We had a perfect run, really,” said Grylls, who has guided Bonny Lass to six of her eight career victories.

“She began well, and then a couple had to work quite hard to get around us. We were probably in the worst part of the track down on the inside, but she was always travelling well and I was able to get out at the right time.

“She just doesn’t know how to not win. Skew Wiff came up next to me around the 200m mark, and she just put her ears back and said, ‘No, you’re not getting past me.’ I wish they were all like her.

“She’s won stakes races at two, three, four, five and now six, so you can’t get much better than that. I love her to bits.”

Bonny Lass is trained by Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall for breeder Sandy Moore, who shares ownership with the Social Racing Starting Gates Syndicate and Brent and Wendy Cooper. Her 21-start career has now produced eight wins, eight placings and $745,900 in stakes.

“That was a very good effort today,” Norvall said. “We know how tough she is. The track being a Heavy9 today was a concern, but she’s tougher than most.

“Craig put her in a beautiful spot and she relaxed nicely in behind them, then kicked really hard in the straight.

“She’d trialled well and had pleased us in her training. Her coat is coming through ideally for this time of the year. I’m just delighted that she’s come in at the head of the field and I’m so happy for her. It’s a great start to her preparation.”

Bonny Lass is now rated a $6 chance for the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings on September 7, sharing second favouritism with defending champion Skew Wiff. Crocetti retains hot favouritism at $2.20.

“We’ll have a chat with all the connections to see where we go from here,” Norvall said. “It’s a fairly quick turnaround into the Tarzino, only two weeks, but we’ll definitely think about it.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk


