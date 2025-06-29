“That was the heaviest ground I’ve ever ridden on, heavy would be an understatement,” he said. “We walked the track all the way around and the stick was going halfway into the ground.

“He [Our Daymo] went perfectly, we got to where we wanted to be on the rail. Getting him settled and jumping well was the main objective, considering it was his first time over hurdles.

“They kicked on quite a bit along the back, but it was a bit early for me to go, so I sat and waited for him until we turned in. He kept finding and finding down the straight, it was unbelievable really.

“A massive thank you to Raymond for letting me ride the horse, I’m very grateful to him for the opportunity.”

The Trentham meeting was one to remember for Dascombe and his English counterparts, with Will Featherstone claiming a drama-filled maiden steeplechase with Hey Hey Hey, and Joshua Parker continuing his formidable association with Billy Boy to win the Aztech Engineering Wellington Hurdle (3200m).

Similar to both Featherstone and Parker, Dascombe had experience in point-to-point racing in the United Kingdom before taking his chance in the Kiwi industry.

“I starting out hunting when I was young,” he said “My godfather, Ben Parker, was the farrier at Phillip Hobbs Racing during that time, and I would go in with him to the stable and hold the horses for him.

“From there, I went for one week of work experience and was hooked, and Mr Hobbs and Johnson White allowed me to come in on Saturday mornings and during school holidays to ride out. I went on to the British Racing School and was lucky enough to get an apprenticeship at PJH, which I loved and I can’t thank Mr Hobbs and Johnson White enough for taking me on.

“After three years, I decided to move on to Chris Barber’s, who is a successful point-to-point trainer. I was there for a season, and gained more experience, especially with young horses.

“For the next two years, I went on to different yards to ride out around the southwest area, before hearing about the opportunity to come out to New Zealand, which I’ve always wanted to do.

“I decided to do it, and I’m loving it.”

Working out of Connors’ Bulls property, Dascombe is looking forward to seeing more of the country, particularly heading down south during Grand National Week.

“I’ve been here since the 27th of May and I’m based with Raymond, he’s a very good trainer and I’m working for him here every day,” he said.

“It means a lot for him to trust me with horses like Our Daymo, especially after he won one of the biggest flat races this year with Trav [the Group 2 Auckland Cup, 3200m].

“While I’m here, I’m looking forward to going down to Christchurch and spending some time there before I go back to England. But riding anywhere is a great opportunity.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk