“I was pretty happy with the way he was going, I was just praying for a semi-decent track to give him a go on, which we got up there on Saturday.
“I left it up to Triston, but I wanted to be nearer to the front. Whether we led or not was up to him. It worked out well and he gave him a beautiful ride – he made all the right decisions.”
Mynott shared that much of Beetlegeuse’s race preparation had come at the Windsor Park property in Cambridge, making it very much a team effort.
“It was very special, the horse wore Jimmy’s cap which was pretty cool and it was super to get this win for Gina,” she said.
“His last three gallops were on the beautiful grass track out at Windsor Park and there has been a lot of people involved with him, so it was a fitting result.
“He came to me towards the end of last year, he had a few little issues that we were able to iron out. He had to have surgery to get an infected tooth pulled out, which set us back a couple of months, so we’ve been patient with him.
“Fair play to Gina for giving him that time, and for trusting me that he was worth carrying on for.”
Out of an unraced Niagara mare Rose Grace, Beetlegeuse was Mynott’s 16th winner of the season from just 92 starters.
