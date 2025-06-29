Beetlegeuse in full flight on his way to victory at Ruakākā on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

It felt as though Triston Moodley had an angel on his shoulder as he steered Beetlegeuse to victory in the Northland Business Systems (1600m) at Ruakākā on Saturday.

A son of Rageese, Beetlegeuse was bred by Windsor Park Stud co-owner Gina Schick, who races the 4-year-old in the care of Sam Mynott. Just over a month ago, tragedy struck the Schick family, with 10-year-old Jimmy losing his life in an ATV accident.

In the maiden contest, Moodley wore the familiar Windsor Park colours – including Jimmy’s favourite cap – and his mount was full of running early as they took up the pacemaking role. Beetlegeuse travelled beautifully and after kicking clear at the top of the straight, he was never in danger, saluting by two lengths over Embossed.

Despite closing at nearly $40, Mynott had been quietly confident in the gelding, who was third-up this preparation.

“I was actually quite confident with him, his work has been outstanding and he was quite unlucky in his first-up run, then just didn’t cop the wet track at Tauranga,” she said.