For the record, Brosnan has had 119 starters at Ruakaka for 20 winners and 22 placegetters, with any trainer striking at a win every six starters anywhere doing a great job, especially one with just 14 racehorses. “I actually like to keep the team to about 12 because I’m not getting any younger but we seem to have a few more at the moment.”

It doesn’t hurt when they are like smart three-year-olds like Sterling Express (R7, No.1) who won well last start and Brosnan believes will be even more potent up to 1400m tomorrow.

“He is a nice horse who has had a few issues but he is over those now,” he explains.

“He has a wide draw but I don’t think that will bother him as he tends to get back any way.”

Sterling Express gets the services of Warren Kennedy, who has been given another boost in his bid to win the NZ jockey’s premiership as arch-rival Michael McNab is again sidelined.

McNab rode in two races at Cambridge on Wednesday but pulled the pin on the rest of the day as his back was still sore after a recent fall. That cost him at least one winning ride on Wednesday and he may have missed as many as five or six already over the last two weeks.

How big a break Kennedy can establish over this weekend could be crucial to the outcome of the premiership.

Brosnan says Fly My Wey could be his better chance over stablemate Grace N Glory in the main staying race tomorrow even after the latter’s recent win.

“Fly My Wey likes it up there and while they both have chances I wouldn’t be surprised if he was my better hope.”

ly My Wey hasn’t raced at Ruakaka this campaign but we very consistent racing in the north this time last season.

The Ruakaka meeting has drawn some very even fields and with the track rated a Soft 5 during the week should provide punters with some fair mid-winter betting and a nice constrast to the wonderful jumps racing on at Hastings tomorrow.

