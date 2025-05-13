Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Promising pair representing Autridge in sentimental contest

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Matamata trainer Stephen Autridge. Photo: Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

Stephen Autridge will be well-represented in a race at Matamata on Wednesday that means a great deal to the local horseman.

Autridge is likely to present both Afterglo and Miriam in the Toby Autridge Memorial (1100m), a race run to remember the life and achievements of his late brother, a talented former jockey and trainer who passed away three years ago.

“The first time we ran this race it was about the same date as his passing, but a changed date doesn’t matter, it’s great,” Autridge said. “It’s good to have it at Matamata because everyone here knew him well.

“We’ll keep his name out there.”

The first of Autridge’s hopes is Afterglo, a three-year-old filly who made a winning debut at the course last month, defeating subsequent winner Ziggy Stardust. Autridge had initially planned to start the daughter of Ardrossan at Rotorua over the weekend but opted to return to her home track where track conditions currently sit at a Heavy9.

“She had trialled well and had done some nice work, so we were expecting a good run (on debut), but we weren’t saying a winning one,” Autridge said. “But she can handle the wet ground and is going forward in the right way.

“I was going to run her last week but decided to scratch and run her here at Matamata, she’s got an ordinary draw (12) but I think by race seven, it might be the place to be. I’m pretty happy with her.”

Afterglo may be joined in the Rating 65 contest by stablemate Miriam, a filly by flying Waikato Stud sire Super Seth.

Miriam also collected her maiden two starts back at Matamata and backed up that performance last time out, finishing a half-length from Electric Zou after racing three-wide throughout. The same fate could be in store for the filly after drawing the outside, prompting Autridge to consider waiting for Saturday’s meeting in Auckland.

“She’s got the same sort of draw this week (13), I have nominated her for Ellerslie and I’m having a talk to her syndicate manager this afternoon to decide whether we run at Matamata or take the gamble and wait for Ellerslie,” Autridge said.

“An ordinary draw tomorrow might not be too bad, whereas a bad draw at Ellerslie makes it tough. I’m not sure what we’re going to do just yet.”

Completing the stable’s runners on Wednesday will be Sneaky Cyclone, a juvenile by Sneaking To Win having his second appearance on raceday. In a race won by fellow debutant Varjak, Sneaky Cyclone ran a creditable seventh and pleased his trainer with that effort.

“It was a good run, we decided to race him instead of waiting for trials so really, it was a good trial,” he said.

“He’s improved, so I think he can run a cheeky race tomorrow, then he’ll more than likely go for a break.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

