Promising pair representing Autridge in sentimental contest

Stephen Autridge will be well-represented in a race at Matamata on Wednesday that means a great deal to the local horseman.
Autridge is likely to present both Afterglo and Miriam in the Toby Autridge Memorial (1100m), a race run to remember the life and achievements of his late brother, a talented former jockey and trainer who passed away three years ago.
“The first time we ran this race it was about the same date as his passing, but a changed date doesn’t matter, it’s great,” Autridge said. “It’s good to have it at Matamata because everyone here knew him well.
“We’ll keep his name out there.”
The first of Autridge’s hopes is Afterglo, a three-year-old filly who made a winning debut at the course last month, defeating subsequent winner Ziggy Stardust. Autridge had initially planned to start the daughter of Ardrossan at Rotorua over the weekend but opted to return to her home track where track conditions currently sit at a Heavy9.