Promising pair representing Autridge in sentimental contest

“She had trialled well and had done some nice work, so we were expecting a good run (on debut), but we weren’t saying a winning one,” Autridge said. “But she can handle the wet ground and is going forward in the right way.

“I was going to run her last week but decided to scratch and run her here at Matamata, she’s got an ordinary draw (12) but I think by race seven, it might be the place to be. I’m pretty happy with her.”

Afterglo may be joined in the Rating 65 contest by stablemate Miriam, a filly by flying Waikato Stud sire Super Seth.

Miriam also collected her maiden two starts back at Matamata and backed up that performance last time out, finishing a half-length from Electric Zou after racing three-wide throughout. The same fate could be in store for the filly after drawing the outside, prompting Autridge to consider waiting for Saturday’s meeting in Auckland.

“She’s got the same sort of draw this week (13), I have nominated her for Ellerslie and I’m having a talk to her syndicate manager this afternoon to decide whether we run at Matamata or take the gamble and wait for Ellerslie,” Autridge said.

“An ordinary draw tomorrow might not be too bad, whereas a bad draw at Ellerslie makes it tough. I’m not sure what we’re going to do just yet.”

Completing the stable’s runners on Wednesday will be Sneaky Cyclone, a juvenile by Sneaking To Win having his second appearance on raceday. In a race won by fellow debutant Varjak, Sneaky Cyclone ran a creditable seventh and pleased his trainer with that effort.

“It was a good run, we decided to race him instead of waiting for trials so really, it was a good trial,” he said.

“He’s improved, so I think he can run a cheeky race tomorrow, then he’ll more than likely go for a break.”

