Overseas jockeys timely boost to local jumps racing scene

In search of further opportunities in the saddle, Loweth travelled across the world to Hawke’s Bay, where he is now based with Hastings trainer Aaron Bidlake.

“I’ve been over here for a month and I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “It is pretty quiet over the summer at home and I’ve always wanted to ride abroad, and knowing there were plenty of opportunities to ride over here, I thought I would come and experience it for myself.

“I’m living with Aaron Bidlake and riding a couple in the mornings for him, but I’m also working for Guy Lowry and then heading up to Paul Nelson’s, so I’m getting around the Hawke’s Bay area.”

Over this short period, Loweth has seen plenty of the Kiwi countryside, heading to races, trials and jump-outs across the North Island before his first race-day rides over the jumps at Whanganui on Sunday.

Aboard Wayne Moorhead’s Hey Hey Hey, he finished fourth in the Ken Duncan Racing Maiden Hurdle (3000m) and recorded the same result for Peter and Jessica Brosnan when guiding Canulovemeagain in the Dr John D. Moore Memorial Open Steeplechase (3800m).

“The opportunity to ride at jump-outs and trials is great, it’s something we don’t have back home because it’s just race-day rides, which are very hard to come by,” Loweth said.

“In terms of the racing, the horses are trained differently without the hills like there is commonly back home.

“The races in England are also all a standing start and dnormally run from a good gallop from the get-go so it’s a big test of stamina, but here, they start slow and quicken throughout, almost back to front. It takes some getting used to, but I’m really enjoying it so far.

“I’m planning to stay right through to the end of the jumps season, I’m very grateful for the rides I’ve already received and am keen to ride for as many people as possible and hopefully get a few winners on the board here.”

