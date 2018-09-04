Police investigating suspected race-fixing and corruption in the harness racing industry have raided several properties. Getty Images.

Several of New Zealand's leading harness racing horsepeople are at the centre of a race-fixing investigation by police that saw 10 horse stables raided today.

Here's what we know so far:

* Harness racing identities are understood to have been arrested in police raids on 10 stables throughout the country.

* Officers have today conducted search warrants at eight properties in Christchurch, one in Invercargill and another in Manawatu, all connected to a number of racing figures.

* New Zealand's champion harness racing driver Blair Orange is one of the horsepeople being interviewed by police after raids around New Zealand into alleged race-fixing.

* It is unlikely Orange has been involved in any betting on races himself as such activity is easily traceable but the police investigation, codenamed Operation Inca, would be into whether he participated in any driving in races where results were affected by collusion between himself and other reinspeople. Or whether he profited in any way from other people betting on race in which he was involved.

* At a press conference this afternoon, police said charges and arrests are expected to be made later today following an on-going investigation into race-fixing involving a number of stables.

* The Herald understands the investigations are into alleged race fixing involving up to four stables - with the possibility of collusion to effect the outcome of races for either gambling profit or to earn stake money.

*Racing Minister Winston Peters said: "This is a sad development. New Zealanders need to have confidence that the racing industry has integrity and is not above the law."

* Harness Racing New Zealand chief executive Edward Renell confirmed he was aware a police operation was under way but had no further details.

* Police visited champion trainer Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen's All Stars Harness Racing stables at Rolleston just outside Christchurch this morning. Purdon was not extensively questioned or arrested and is not believed to be a suspect in any of the race-fixing allegations.

* While police also searched properties for performance-enhancing drugs, that are often legal but banned in racing, that is not believed to be the main or even major part of today's raids.

* New Zealand Racing Board chairwoman Glenda Hughes said allegations of race-fixing were disappointing but showed "the racing integrity system is working".

* The investigation is ongoing and police are expected to provide further details in the coming days.

