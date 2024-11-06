“She blew out the last bit which she was entitled to do, she has really come on from the run and we’ve taken her to the beach to keep her mind occupied.

“I couldn’t be happier with her.”

The 6-year-old was guided on that occasion by apprentice Donovan Cooper, and Wynne is excited to take the reins, having ridden her once before in last year’s Listed Hazlett Stakes (1200m).

“It’s exciting, a little bit nerve-racking too, but I’ve got great owners who don’t put too much pressure on me, because they know I’m always going to try my best,” she said.

“As long as she pulls up happy and healthy, we’ll head to the Stewards [Listed, 1200m] next Saturday as well.”

Wynne will also team up with her ever-consistent mare Zacat in the Gold Club Premier (2000m), and despite strong form in soft tracks, the potential for a firm surface would not bother the Zacinto mare.

“If you’d asked me a few months ago [for a soft track], I would’ve said yes, but she seems to be handling the harder ground over the longer distance,” Wynne said.

“She’s at the end of her prep, she’s had an amazing season and has been incredibly honest. No doubt she’ll try her best, we’ve got a nice draw [5] and a nice weight [56kg] so fingers crossed for a bit of luck.

“She’s got fantastic owners, so hopefully we can give them a good thrill of winning on Cup Week.”

Completing her runners on day one will be Iffin Doubt Dance, who will appreciate drier conditions than were on offer a fortnight ago at Riccarton Park.

“I felt it the moment she left the gates that day, she never travelled, which is very unlike her,” Wynne said.

“She let me know early in the race that she wasn’t handling it, so I looked after her to the best of my ability, and she seems to have pulled up well. She’s happy and healthy at home, she’ll head back to the beach tomorrow with the other girls.”

Wynne will also have a pair of outside rides through the card, including Gentle Ben in the NZB Ready To Run Sale Trainers Series Premier (1400m), and Canasta in The Ned Fashions 13 and 16 November Premier (1600m).

“I like my filly in the first, Canasta, I think she’s got good potential going forward,” she said.

“We’re going to have to be good to win on Saturday, but if she does everything right, she’ll be thereabouts.”

Looking across the remainder of the week, Wynne will have horses stepping out on Wednesday and Saturday, while making sure to take in the excitement of competing in both roles.

“It’s the best week of the year, it’s what we all work for and I really try to take it all in,” she said.

“I love seeing all the visitors down and having a good laugh, but it’s also very competitive racing and you need to be switched on. It makes you better, it makes you improve and learn a lot with all of the good people around you.

“I’ll have similar runners again next Saturday, then on Wednesday I have a nice little filly called Oaksdeel running, she’ll probably be up against it fresh up, she’s trialling tomorrow [Thursday] but I think she’s a nice one going forward.

“If she’s in the mix next Wednesday I’ll be happy, but she’ll improve a lot from the run.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m very grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve received. The staff at home have done an amazing job, I’d be lost without them and we feel prepared for the week ahead, so let’s hope we all have a bit of luck along the way.”

