“He was tired after that last race, not much went right,” says co-trainer Scott Phelan.

“But he has improved every week since and he trialed really well in a fast time [Pukekohe] last week.

“So he is fit and ready to win.” That coupled with his deserved reputation saw Merlin open the $2.50 favourite for tonight’s sprint but from barrier 3 on the second line his fate may not lay solely in the hands of driver Zachary Butcher.

Sooner The Bettor (Merlin’s stablemate), Pinseeker, Rakero Rocket, Ohoka Connor and even Mo’Unga could all head forward early and while that should create pressure it could see a super fast mile without an easy sectional for those further back in the field to easily get handy.

“We will leave that up to Zac but tactically it could be a really interesting race,” admits Phelan, who will drive Sooner The Bettor. If the early burn eventuates and Merlin finds the right rival to follow three wide or somehow manages to land midfield outer then he is the horse to beat but this could just as easily become a race in which the pattern is against him in several ways.

Phelan and senior training partner Barry Purdon also have Sooner The Bettor and Duchess Megxit in tonight’s race and they are set to have vastly different experiences.

Sooner The Bettor has the gate speed to try and lead and Phelan is keen to stay in front as, at this stage, he doesn’t have a slot in The Race by Betcha next Friday so he can afford a harder run tonight.

But Duchess Megxit has drawn one on the second line and will have to be driven cold, with next Friday her far bigger target as she is likely to get barrier 1 under the $1 million race’s conditions.

Pinseeker and Rakero Rocket will be factors at least early tonight but Ohoka Connor, Chase A Dream and Mo’Unga all probably need to work forward from their wide draws or face settling behind Merlin.

So while lead-up races can sometimes be notoriously tame affairs, tonight could be different as outside Merlin most in tonight’s field can’t realistically expect to beat Aussie superstars Leap To Fame and Don Hugo when they arrive for The Race next Friday.

Bet N Win favoured in $60k Cambridge race

If Bet N Win is to have any chance of winning our richest trot next Friday he probably has to win a far easier one tonight.

And win it by leading throughout.

The Canterbury trotter will start a hot favourite against just four opponents in tonight’s $60,000 Trotter’s Mile at Cambridge, the lead-up to the TAB Trot worth 10 times as much back there next Friday.

Driver Bob Butt realises what is coming next week with four high-class Australians flying in to join Queensland talent Not As Promised who is among his rivals tonight, so Butt wants to make a statement.

“Those Aussie trotters are really good at the moment,” says Butt.

“They are going to be tough to beat next week so we want to earn some respect and see just how fast he can begin this week because he could really need that gate speed next week.” Bet N Win was quick off the gate and brave at the end to win the NZ Trotting Champs last start and with Butt suggesting he will try to lead throughout tonight he should have tactical superiority in a race that could lack attackers, with Kyvalley Hotspur the interesting value option.



