4: Andrea Atzeni (Zardozi): “She ran good. We got a good trip from that draw. She travelled strongly. She picked up nicely. She probably didn’t quite get the two miles.”

5: Kerrin McEvoy (Absurde): “He ran fantastic. He got in a nice rhythm. He relaxed well. I just sort of cut the corner and switched a couple of times up the running, but he was finishing really well the last bit.”

6: Mark Zahra (Circle Of Fire): “He ran well. Good, tough effort.”

7: Ron Stewart (Fancy Man): “Got a fantastic run from the awkward alley. Followed Jamie Kah (Okita Soushi) throughout. From the half-mile she got on her bike and that suited my horse, who ran a really good race.”

8: Zac Purton (Land Legend): “He was much more manageable than at Caulfield, but still wanting to go 10% too fast the whole way. Really good effort.”

9: Joao Moreira (Buckaroo): “Didn’t have the best of the runs because he was actually too wide. It was hard to get in. He had to travel a little bit wide. He still had cover, but the distance probably just stretched him too much, and the last little bit, he started getting tired. So, I’d say he couldn’t really run the distance.”

10: Damian Lane (Kovalica): “He ran well. Unfortunately, just didn’t quite have the turn-of-foot to go. Between the 600 and the 400. I had to wait. After that he hit the line well. Just lacked a turn-of-foot with that speed but he ran honest.”

11: William Buick (Vauban): “I was a bit further back than ideal. He travelled well the first half of the race, and I had to hold my position. He came off the bridle far earlier than I expected from him.”

12: Craig Williams (Onesmoothoperator): “I was happy the way his prelim was, but once we placed him under pressure in the race today, he just wasn’t quite at his best. Interesting to see how he comes through the run.”

13: Craig Newitt (Valiant King): “I thought he ran really well, just got caught a little bit wide early. Got into a nice midfield position, travelled really well. I think if the track had a bit more give in it, he’d finish right in the money.”

14: Hollie Doyle (Sea King): “He’s run all right. He probably over-raced throughout, really. The distance probably tested his stamina.”

15: Teodore Nugent (Interpretation): “A lovely first half of the race. He travelled really well for me and settled midfield. First week of the race was ideal, just at the business end of things, from the 400 on, he lacked a turn of foot.”

16: Michael Dee (Sharp ‘N’ Smart): “Had a lovely run today, but just didn’t quicken when asked.”

17: Mark Du Plessis (Trust In You): “Got a lovely spot, and he relaxed really well. He was just probably a year away from really finishing off properly.”

18: Karis Teetan (Mostly Cloudy): “Had a perfect position from the start, but just the class, not clear.”

19: Declan Bates (Manzoice): “Just didn’t stay. Travelled into the race really well got tired late.”

20: Winona Costin (Positivity): “Probably just come up a year too soon. Next year in the race, she’s going to be a lot better. Just wanting to overdo it a few times. Overall, I was happy, but next year she’ll be a big improver.”

21: Rachel King (The Map): “Tough run from the gate but she was as game as ever.”

22: Tyler Schiller (Saint George): “He had the right run. He followed the winner (but) just didn’t see the trip out and probably couldn’t get comfortable either with a bit of a stop-start tempo.

23: Jye McNeil (Just Fine): “He acquitted himself well today. Just struggled at the two miles.”

