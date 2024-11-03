Melbourne Cup field
1. Vauban (France). 55.5kg. Barrier 11. Jockey: William Buick. Odds to win: $6.50.
2. Buckaroo (Great Britain). 54.5kg. Barrier 21. Jockey: Joao Moreira. Odds to win: $6.50.
3. Circle Of Fire (Great Britain). 54.5kg. Barrier 24. Jockey: Mark Zahra. Odds to win: $34.
4. Warp Speed (Japan). 54.5kg. Barrier 3. Jockey: Akira Sugawara. Odds to win: $26.
5. Kovalica (New Zealand). 53.5kg. Barrier 17. Jockey: Damian Lane. Odds to win: $21
6. Sharp ‘N’ Smart (New Zealand). 53.5kg. Barrier 15. Jockey: Michael Dee. Odds to win: $61.
7. Just Fine (Ireland). 53kg. Barrier 13. Jockey: Jye McNeil. Odds to win: $51.
8. Land Legend (France). 53kg. Barrier 18. Jockey: Zac Purton. Odds to win: $16.
9. Absurde (France). 52.5kg. Barrier 7. Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy. Odds to win: $9.
10. Athabascan (France). 52kg. Barrier 2. Jockey: Zac Lloyd. Odds to win: $51.
11. Knight’s Choice. 51.5kg. Barrier 6. Jockey: Robbie Dolan. Odds to win: $151.
12. Okita Soushi (Ireland). 51kg. Barrier 10. Jockey: Jamie Kah. Odds to win: $13.
13. Onesmoothoperator (USA). 51kg. Barrier 12. Jockey: Craig Williams. Odds to win: $8.50.
14. Zardozi. 51kg. Barrier 4. Jockey: Andrea Atzeni. Odds to win: $12.
15. Sea King (Great Britain). 50.5kg. Barrier 1. Jockey: Hollie Doyle. Odds to win: $12.
16. Valiant King (Great Britain). 50.5kg. Barrier 22. Jockey: Craig Newitt. Odds to win: $101.
17. Fancy Man (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 19. Jockey: Ron Stewart. Odds to win: $101.
18. Interpretation (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 14. Jockey: Teo Nugent. Odds to win: $19.
19. Manzoice. 50kg. Barrier 8. Jockey: Tyler Schiller. Odds to win: $101.
20. Mostly Cloudy (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 16. Jockey: Karis Teetan. Odds to win: $101.
21. Positivity (New Zealand). 50kg. Barrier 20. Jockey: Winona Costin. Odds to win: $101.
22. Saint George (Great Britain). 50kg. Barrier 9. Jockey: TBA. Odds to win: $23.
23. The Map. 50kg. Barrier 23. Jockey: Rachel King. Odds to win: $51.
24. Trust In You (New Zealand) 50kg. Barrier 5. Jockey: Mark Du Plessis. Odds to win: $101.
Melbourne Cup favourite
Vauban heads in as the race favourite along with Buckaroo. Vauban last raced in September finishing second in Curragh with a victory in August at the York G2 Lonsdale Cup.
How much is the Melbourne Cup prize money?
NZ$9.4 million total prize pool. Winner earns $4.8 million.
What time is the Melbourne Cup in New Zealand?
5pm on Tuesday, November 5 at Flemington Track in Melbourne.
How long is the Melbourne Cup?
The race used to be two miles but was later shortened to 3200 metres (an 18.66-metre difference) after Australia switched to the metric system in 1972. The race is roughly one-and-a-half times around the Flemington track.
Kingston Rule holds the record for the fastest time around the track, set by the American-bred horse in 1990 at 3 minutes, 16 seconds and 3 milliseconds. The only other runner to finish the race under 3 minutes and 17 seconds was 2002 winner Media Puzzle, with a time of 3:16:97.
How to watch the Melbourne Cup in New Zealand
You can stream the 2024 Melbourne Cup for free on TVNZ+ or Sky Sports.
Melbourne Cup explained
The 2024 Melbourne Cup, referred to as the “Race that Stops a Nation”, is one of Australia’s most anticipated sports events. The Melbourne Cup held its first race back in 1861 and was declared a public holiday in 1877.
The race has been competed each year aside from an intermission during the war years.
The winning trophy contains 1.65kg of 18ct Gold estimated at over A$200,000. Each cup takes over 250 hours to complete. W.J. Sanders has produced each Melbourne Cup from 2016 to present.
Male and female horses explained
A filly is a female horse under four years of age. A colt is a male horse under the age of four that has not been castrated.
A foal is a female or male horse under the age of one. A female foal is known as a filly foal and a male is known as a colt foal.
A mare is a horse that is four years or older and a stallion is a male horse four years or older.
A gelding is a male horse of any age that has been castrated.
New Zealand success at the Melbourne Cup
1883: Martini Henry
1890: Carbine
1907: Apologue
1916: Sasanof (NZ Trained)
1929: Nightmarch (NZ Trained)
1930: Phar Lap
1936: Wotan (NZ Trained)
1938: Catalogue (NZ Trained)
1947: Hiraji
1949: Foxzami
1952: Dalray (NZ Trained)
1954: Rising Fast (NZ Trained)
1955: Toparoa
1957: Straight Draw
1959: Macdougal
1960: Hi-Jinx (NZ Trained)
1962: Even Stevens (NZ Trained)
1964: Polo Prince (NZ Trained)
1965: Light Fingers
1966: Galilee
1967: Red Handed
1970: Baghdad Note (NZ Trained)
1971: Silver Knight (NZ Trained)
1974: Think Big
1975: Think Big
1976: Van der Hum (NZ Trained)
1977: Gold and Black
1978: Arwon
1979: Hyperno
1982: Gurner’s Lane
1983: Kiwi (NZ Trained)
1985: What a Nuisance
1987: Kensei
1988: Empire Rose (NZ Trained)
1989: Tawrrific
1991: Let’s Elope
1995: Doriemus
1997: Might and Power
1998: Jezabeel
2000: Brew (NZ Trained)
2001: Ethereal (NZ Trained)
2007: Efficient
2015: Prince of Penzance
2021: Verry Elleegant
The previous five Melbourne Cup winners
2023: Without A Fight
2022: Gold Trip
2021: Verry Elleegant
2020: Twilight Payment
2019: Vow and Declare