Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Melbourne Cup 2024: Field, sweepstake, odds, tips, history ahead of the Race that Stops a Nation

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Positivity will take her place in Tuesday's A$8 million Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington. Photo / Kenton Wright

Positivity will take her place in Tuesday's A$8 million Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington. Photo / Kenton Wright

Melbourne Cup day is almost here.

Here are all the details about what you need to know about the race that stops a nation at Flemington Track, including who are the favourites to win the cup, when the cup runs, who is in the cup, how far and how long the race takes.

Your Melbourne Cup guide. Race begins at 5pm tomorrow

- Check tomorrow’s Herald for the sweepstake

Why this Melbourne Cup win was New Zealand’s greatest ever

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Melbourne Cup field

1. Vauban (France). 55.5kg. Barrier 11. Jockey: William Buick. Odds to win: $6.50.

2. Buckaroo (Great Britain). 54.5kg. Barrier 21. Jockey: Joao Moreira. Odds to win: $6.50.

3. Circle Of Fire (Great Britain). 54.5kg. Barrier 24. Jockey: Mark Zahra. Odds to win: $34.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. Warp Speed (Japan). 54.5kg. Barrier 3. Jockey: Akira Sugawara. Odds to win: $26.

5. Kovalica (New Zealand). 53.5kg. Barrier 17. Jockey: Damian Lane. Odds to win: $21

6. Sharp ‘N’ Smart (New Zealand). 53.5kg. Barrier 15. Jockey: Michael Dee. Odds to win: $61.

7. Just Fine (Ireland). 53kg. Barrier 13. Jockey: Jye McNeil. Odds to win: $51.

8. Land Legend (France). 53kg. Barrier 18. Jockey: Zac Purton. Odds to win: $16.

9. Absurde (France). 52.5kg. Barrier 7. Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy. Odds to win: $9.

10. Athabascan (France). 52kg. Barrier 2. Jockey: Zac Lloyd. Odds to win: $51.

11. Knight’s Choice. 51.5kg. Barrier 6. Jockey: Robbie Dolan. Odds to win: $151.

12. Okita Soushi (Ireland). 51kg. Barrier 10. Jockey: Jamie Kah. Odds to win: $13.

13. Onesmoothoperator (USA). 51kg. Barrier 12. Jockey: Craig Williams. Odds to win: $8.50.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

14. Zardozi. 51kg. Barrier 4. Jockey: Andrea Atzeni. Odds to win: $12.

15. Sea King (Great Britain). 50.5kg. Barrier 1. Jockey: Hollie Doyle. Odds to win: $12.

16. Valiant King (Great Britain). 50.5kg. Barrier 22. Jockey: Craig Newitt. Odds to win: $101.

17. Fancy Man (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 19. Jockey: Ron Stewart. Odds to win: $101.

18. Interpretation (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 14. Jockey: Teo Nugent. Odds to win: $19.

19. Manzoice. 50kg. Barrier 8. Jockey: Tyler Schiller. Odds to win: $101.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

20. Mostly Cloudy (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 16. Jockey: Karis Teetan. Odds to win: $101.

21. Positivity (New Zealand). 50kg. Barrier 20. Jockey: Winona Costin. Odds to win: $101.

22. Saint George (Great Britain). 50kg. Barrier 9. Jockey: TBA. Odds to win: $23.

23. The Map. 50kg. Barrier 23. Jockey: Rachel King. Odds to win: $51.

24. Trust In You (New Zealand) 50kg. Barrier 5. Jockey: Mark Du Plessis. Odds to win: $101.

Melbourne Cup favourite

Vauban heads in as the race favourite along with Buckaroo. Vauban last raced in September finishing second in Curragh with a victory in August at the York G2 Lonsdale Cup.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How much is the Melbourne Cup prize money?

NZ$9.4 million total prize pool. Winner earns $4.8 million.

What time is the Melbourne Cup in New Zealand?

5pm on Tuesday, November 5 at Flemington Track in Melbourne.

How long is the Melbourne Cup?

The race used to be two miles but was later shortened to 3200 metres (an 18.66-metre difference) after Australia switched to the metric system in 1972. The race is roughly one-and-a-half times around the Flemington track.

Kingston Rule holds the record for the fastest time around the track, set by the American-bred horse in 1990 at 3 minutes, 16 seconds and 3 milliseconds. The only other runner to finish the race under 3 minutes and 17 seconds was 2002 winner Media Puzzle, with a time of 3:16:97.

How to watch the Melbourne Cup in New Zealand

You can stream the 2024 Melbourne Cup for free on TVNZ+ or Sky Sports.

Melbourne Cup explained

The 2024 Melbourne Cup, referred to as the “Race that Stops a Nation”, is one of Australia’s most anticipated sports events. The Melbourne Cup held its first race back in 1861 and was declared a public holiday in 1877.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The race has been competed each year aside from an intermission during the war years.

The winning trophy contains 1.65kg of 18ct Gold estimated at over A$200,000. Each cup takes over 250 hours to complete. W.J. Sanders has produced each Melbourne Cup from 2016 to present.

Male and female horses explained

A filly is a female horse under four years of age. A colt is a male horse under the age of four that has not been castrated.

A foal is a female or male horse under the age of one. A female foal is known as a filly foal and a male is known as a colt foal.

A mare is a horse that is four years or older and a stallion is a male horse four years or older.

A gelding is a male horse of any age that has been castrated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand success at the Melbourne Cup

1883: Martini Henry

1890: Carbine

1907: Apologue

1916: Sasanof (NZ Trained)

1929: Nightmarch (NZ Trained)

1930: Phar Lap

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1936: Wotan (NZ Trained)

1938: Catalogue (NZ Trained)

1947: Hiraji

1949: Foxzami

1952: Dalray (NZ Trained)

1954: Rising Fast (NZ Trained)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1955: Toparoa

1957: Straight Draw

1959: Macdougal

1960: Hi-Jinx (NZ Trained)

1962: Even Stevens (NZ Trained)

1964: Polo Prince (NZ Trained)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1965: Light Fingers

1966: Galilee

1967: Red Handed

1970: Baghdad Note (NZ Trained)

1971: Silver Knight (NZ Trained)

1974: Think Big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1975: Think Big

1976: Van der Hum (NZ Trained)

1977: Gold and Black

1978: Arwon

1979: Hyperno

1982: Gurner’s Lane

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1983: Kiwi (NZ Trained)

1985: What a Nuisance

1987: Kensei

1988: Empire Rose (NZ Trained)

1989: Tawrrific

1991: Let’s Elope

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1995: Doriemus

1997: Might and Power

1998: Jezabeel

2000: Brew (NZ Trained)

2001: Ethereal (NZ Trained)

2007: Efficient

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2015: Prince of Penzance

2021: Verry Elleegant

The previous five Melbourne Cup winners

2023: Without A Fight

2022: Gold Trip

2021: Verry Elleegant

2020: Twilight Payment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2019: Vow and Declare


Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing