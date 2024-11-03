Melbourne Cup field

1. Vauban (France). 55.5kg. Barrier 11. Jockey: William Buick. Odds to win: $6.50.

2. Buckaroo (Great Britain). 54.5kg. Barrier 21. Jockey: Joao Moreira. Odds to win: $6.50.

3. Circle Of Fire (Great Britain). 54.5kg. Barrier 24. Jockey: Mark Zahra. Odds to win: $34.

4. Warp Speed (Japan). 54.5kg. Barrier 3. Jockey: Akira Sugawara. Odds to win: $26.

5. Kovalica (New Zealand). 53.5kg. Barrier 17. Jockey: Damian Lane. Odds to win: $21

6. Sharp ‘N’ Smart (New Zealand). 53.5kg. Barrier 15. Jockey: Michael Dee. Odds to win: $61.

7. Just Fine (Ireland). 53kg. Barrier 13. Jockey: Jye McNeil. Odds to win: $51.

8. Land Legend (France). 53kg. Barrier 18. Jockey: Zac Purton. Odds to win: $16.

9. Absurde (France). 52.5kg. Barrier 7. Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy. Odds to win: $9.

10. Athabascan (France). 52kg. Barrier 2. Jockey: Zac Lloyd. Odds to win: $51.

11. Knight’s Choice. 51.5kg. Barrier 6. Jockey: Robbie Dolan. Odds to win: $151.

12. Okita Soushi (Ireland). 51kg. Barrier 10. Jockey: Jamie Kah. Odds to win: $13.

13. Onesmoothoperator (USA). 51kg. Barrier 12. Jockey: Craig Williams. Odds to win: $8.50.

14. Zardozi. 51kg. Barrier 4. Jockey: Andrea Atzeni. Odds to win: $12.

15. Sea King (Great Britain). 50.5kg. Barrier 1. Jockey: Hollie Doyle. Odds to win: $12.

16. Valiant King (Great Britain). 50.5kg. Barrier 22. Jockey: Craig Newitt. Odds to win: $101.

17. Fancy Man (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 19. Jockey: Ron Stewart. Odds to win: $101.

18. Interpretation (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 14. Jockey: Teo Nugent. Odds to win: $19.

19. Manzoice. 50kg. Barrier 8. Jockey: Tyler Schiller. Odds to win: $101.

20. Mostly Cloudy (Ireland). 50kg. Barrier 16. Jockey: Karis Teetan. Odds to win: $101.

21. Positivity (New Zealand). 50kg. Barrier 20. Jockey: Winona Costin. Odds to win: $101.

22. Saint George (Great Britain). 50kg. Barrier 9. Jockey: TBA. Odds to win: $23.

23. The Map. 50kg. Barrier 23. Jockey: Rachel King. Odds to win: $51.

24. Trust In You (New Zealand) 50kg. Barrier 5. Jockey: Mark Du Plessis. Odds to win: $101.

Melbourne Cup favourite

Vauban heads in as the race favourite along with Buckaroo. Vauban last raced in September finishing second in Curragh with a victory in August at the York G2 Lonsdale Cup.

How much is the Melbourne Cup prize money?

NZ$9.4 million total prize pool. Winner earns $4.8 million.

What time is the Melbourne Cup in New Zealand?

5pm on Tuesday, November 5 at Flemington Track in Melbourne.

How long is the Melbourne Cup?

The race used to be two miles but was later shortened to 3200 metres (an 18.66-metre difference) after Australia switched to the metric system in 1972. The race is roughly one-and-a-half times around the Flemington track.

Kingston Rule holds the record for the fastest time around the track, set by the American-bred horse in 1990 at 3 minutes, 16 seconds and 3 milliseconds. The only other runner to finish the race under 3 minutes and 17 seconds was 2002 winner Media Puzzle, with a time of 3:16:97.

How to watch the Melbourne Cup in New Zealand

You can stream the 2024 Melbourne Cup for free on TVNZ+ or Sky Sports.

Melbourne Cup explained

The 2024 Melbourne Cup, referred to as the “Race that Stops a Nation”, is one of Australia’s most anticipated sports events. The Melbourne Cup held its first race back in 1861 and was declared a public holiday in 1877.

The race has been competed each year aside from an intermission during the war years.

The winning trophy contains 1.65kg of 18ct Gold estimated at over A$200,000. Each cup takes over 250 hours to complete. W.J. Sanders has produced each Melbourne Cup from 2016 to present.

Male and female horses explained

A filly is a female horse under four years of age. A colt is a male horse under the age of four that has not been castrated.

A foal is a female or male horse under the age of one. A female foal is known as a filly foal and a male is known as a colt foal.

A mare is a horse that is four years or older and a stallion is a male horse four years or older.

A gelding is a male horse of any age that has been castrated.

New Zealand success at the Melbourne Cup

1883: Martini Henry

1890: Carbine

1907: Apologue

1916: Sasanof (NZ Trained)

1929: Nightmarch (NZ Trained)

1930: Phar Lap

1936: Wotan (NZ Trained)

1938: Catalogue (NZ Trained)

1947: Hiraji

1949: Foxzami

1952: Dalray (NZ Trained)

1954: Rising Fast (NZ Trained)

1955: Toparoa

1957: Straight Draw

1959: Macdougal

1960: Hi-Jinx (NZ Trained)

1962: Even Stevens (NZ Trained)

1964: Polo Prince (NZ Trained)

1965: Light Fingers

1966: Galilee

1967: Red Handed

1970: Baghdad Note (NZ Trained)

1971: Silver Knight (NZ Trained)

1974: Think Big

1975: Think Big

1976: Van der Hum (NZ Trained)

1977: Gold and Black

1978: Arwon

1979: Hyperno

1982: Gurner’s Lane

1983: Kiwi (NZ Trained)

1985: What a Nuisance

1987: Kensei

1988: Empire Rose (NZ Trained)

1989: Tawrrific

1991: Let’s Elope

1995: Doriemus

1997: Might and Power

1998: Jezabeel

2000: Brew (NZ Trained)

2001: Ethereal (NZ Trained)

2007: Efficient

2015: Prince of Penzance

2021: Verry Elleegant

The previous five Melbourne Cup winners

2023: Without A Fight

2022: Gold Trip

2021: Verry Elleegant

2020: Twilight Payment

2019: Vow and Declare



