“They gave her a grace of 24 hours before trying again later on the Friday, and she still wasn’t 100% right, so we elected to miss that race, which probably set her back a bit going into the Mooney Valley Gold Cup.

“It wasn’t her best performance there, but she had to work hard early to sit outside a very hot speed, I think it may have even been a race record. The leader stopped and she then had to cart the field up, she boxed on well but the effort she did early in the race told on her late.

“I thought, given the circumstances leading into it and how the race unfolded, the run had plenty of merit.”

In preparation for her first attempt at two miles (3.2km), Positivity was given two public hit-outs at Flemington and Werribee through this week, both of which pleased Forsman.

“She had a good gallop on the Flemington course proper on Tuesday morning for a nice hit-out there,” he said.

“She went to Werribee for an exhibition gallop between races on Friday which was her final piece of fast work, then Winona Costin came and gave her a bit of three-quarter pace this morning.

“She’s pretty well ready to go.”

Costin was set to ride Positivity in the Caulfield Cup and will be afforded the opportunity again on Tuesday, where the mare has drawn barrier 20 and will carry just 50kg.

“We were hoping for a better barrier draw, but there’s not much we can do about that now,” Forsman said.

“She’ll need a bit of luck from there, but the key is finding a bit of cover, hopefully she can settle and relax well. When you are running two miles for the first time, you want to give them every chance to see the trip out.”

Forsman has plenty of big-race experience in Australia having won the likes of the Caulfield Cup, Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) and Gr.1 Champions Mile (1600m) while in partnership with Murray Baker, and he emphasised the challenge a race like the Melbourne Cup presents.

“It’s great, while the plan and preparation hasn’t been perfect, it’s still great to be a part of it,” he said.

“You know that going into a Melbourne Cup, you can never be too confident, it’s a big field and you need a lot of luck. Along with that, also you’ve got to see whether your horse can stay the two miles.

“A lot of things have to go your way in a race like this.”

