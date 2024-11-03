Talented Kiwi mare Positivity will step out on the greatest stage for stayers at Flemington on Tuesday, when she contests the A$8 million Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m).
In the care of highly-respected Cambridge trainer Andrew Forsman, Positivity has been racing for less than 12 months but came a long way in a short period as an autumn 3-year-old. The Almanzor filly won the Gr.3 Sunline Vase (2100m) and finished second in the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m), before crossing the Tasman and winning the Gr.3 SA Fillies Classic (2500m) at Morphettville.
The mare has been based at Forsman’s Flemington stable through the spring, placing in the Listed Heatherlie Stakes (1700m) and winning the Gr.3 MRC Foundation Cup (2000m), which earned her an automatic place in the A$5m Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m).
Forsman had every intention of running his mare in the Caulfield Cup, but she was unfortunately scratched due to a bruised heel, instead running in the Gr.2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m) the following Friday, where she finished eighth.
“It was just bad timing as much as anything, she bruised a heel in her final gallop and she had to trot-up perfectly sound for the vets that afternoon, which she didn’t,” Forsman said.