He was then lured to Singapore, where he honed his craft for 18 months, and subsequently attained a coveted contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Wood is loving his time in Hong Kong and has committed to staying there for the immediate future, extending his contract with the club at the end of last season.

“I am into my seventh season here in Hong Kong. I re-signed at the end of last season for another three seasons, I was more than happy to stay,” he said.

Expat Kiwi race-caller Tom Wood (left) with Paul Lally and Mark McNamara. Photo / Supplied.

While being away from his family in New Zealand has been tough, Wood said he and his wife Stacey have established a good lifestyle in Hong Kong for themselves and their young family.

“My family and I are settled here, we have two kids, a 4-year-old [Penelope] and a nearly 8-month-old [Abigail],” Wood said.

“We are fortunate that we don’t live right in the city, and we have a good lifestyle in Sai Kung, which is over the hill from Sha Tin and coastal, and our oldest goes down the road to a kindergarten each day.

“It is difficult without the family support, but we are fortunate that my brother lives here as well, so he can help out with the kids if we want to go out.

“He was playing rugby here, but he is now retired. He is coaching the second division team at the Hong Kong Football Club, which is the club that is in the middle of Happy Valley Racecourse, and he is also a teacher at one of the English Federation schools here.

“It is a good lifestyle for the kids. It would be nice to be around family with young cousins, but the oldest [daughter] has friends at kindy and my wife has got a few friends about, which helps.”

While working in Hong Kong, the New Zealand accent hasn’t been far away, with fellow Kiwi Paul Lally also a part of the presenting team, along with former Canterbury race caller Mark McNamara, who calls at Sha Tin.

“Paul Lally is on the coverage as well, and we are proud Kiwis,” Wood said. “We are always interested in the [New Zealand-bred] horses that arrive here that come with their sales records out of Karaka and their breeding links.

“They always acquit themselves well here on the big stage. It is never easy to come out of those races in NZ and come in on those difficult ratings of 70-upwards at the top end of Class 3 and perform here, but it is always good to see when they do.”

One of those New Zealand-breds that Wood has taken particular delight in following is Ka Ying Rising.

The son of Windsor Park Stud stallion Shamexpress has been a phenomenon since arriving in Hong Kong, winning eight of his 10 starts for trainer David Hayes to date, including the Gr.3 Sha Tin Vase (1200m), Gr.2 Premier Bowl (1200m), and Gr.2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1200m).

The 4-year-old gelding, who was bred by Marton trainer Fraser Auret, has become a cult hero in Hong Kong, and is favoured to take out the Gr.1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) on Sunday.

“Ka Ying Rising has been unbelievable with what he has done,” Wood said. “It is a great story with where he has come from. It is the first horse that Fraser Auret has bred.

“Out of all the sprinters that are coming here, I don’t think there are any that can beat him. The Hong Kong horses generally dominate when it comes to the sprinting ranks here and I don’t see that changing.

“I spoke with David Hayes, and he said he thinks he’s better than before he was last start [Gr.2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint], so it could be something special we witness at Sha Tin on Sunday.”

Wood also enjoys following the success of fellow expat James McDonald, who was recently bestowed the 2024 LONGINES World’s Best Jockey Award.

McDonald has been undertaking a short-term contract in Hong Kong and will feature prominently at Happy Valley and Sha Tin this week, competing in the International Jockeys’ Championship before trying to create history with Romantic Warrior in the Gr.1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2000m).

“J-Mac here with Romantic Warrior, I think it is going to be a great clash between him and Liberty Island in the Cup, but I think he will pick up a third historic Hong Kong Cup,” Wood said.

This week proves to be one of the busiest on Wood’s calendar, but he is excited to be a part of the action once more, and witness some of the best equine athletes on earth compete on Hong Kong soil.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said.

– Trackside.co.nz