Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse last November. Photo / Getty Images

Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan, who fell during a race 10 days ago, has died, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) announced on Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old, on board Wee Charlie, was one of three fallers at the final fence during a race in Thurles on February 6.

He was treated on the track before being transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.

“Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital,” said IHRB chief medical officer Jennifer Pugh.

“Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family.