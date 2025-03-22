Glamour Tycoon snatches a narrow victory in the Lightning Handicap at Trentham. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

A day of high-quality racing and tight finishes at Trentham was topped off by another ding-donger in the last race as the favoured pair of Glamour Tycoon and Platinum Lightning went head-to-head in the Listed Bill Tito Book Repair Specialist Lightning Handicap (1200m).

Neither 4-year-old was prepared to give an inch, however, it was the Stephen Marsh-trained filly Glamour Tycoon who thrust her head down at the perfect moment to deny the Lisa Latta-prepared Platinum Lightning and register her second victory at Listed level after claiming the O’Learys Fillies’ Stakes (1340m) during her 3-year-old season.

Rider Wiremu Pinn has struck up a profitable association with the Marsh stable lately and was thrilled to pick up another stakes win for the Cambridge-based operator after guiding the stable’s champion middle-distance performer El Vencedor to a pair of Group 1 victories in recent weeks.

“I wasn’t confident I had won but she is a tough little filly and I love her,” Pinn said. “We have a great association and I do a lot of work on her at home.

“It is great that Stephen is supporting me and that is my first winner in these colours, so hopefully they can put me on some more of their better ones.