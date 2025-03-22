Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Wiremu Pinn guides Glamour Tycoon to Listed win at Trentham

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Glamour Tycoon snatches a narrow victory in the Lightning Handicap at Trentham. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

Glamour Tycoon snatches a narrow victory in the Lightning Handicap at Trentham. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

A day of high-quality racing and tight finishes at Trentham was topped off by another ding-donger in the last race as the favoured pair of Glamour Tycoon and Platinum Lightning went head-to-head in the Listed Bill Tito Book Repair Specialist Lightning Handicap (1200m).

Neither 4-year-old was prepared to give an inch, however, it was the Stephen Marsh-trained filly Glamour Tycoon who thrust her head down at the perfect moment to deny the Lisa Latta-prepared Platinum Lightning and register her second victory at Listed level after claiming the O’Learys Fillies’ Stakes (1340m) during her 3-year-old season.

Rider Wiremu Pinn has struck up a profitable association with the Marsh stable lately and was thrilled to pick up another stakes win for the Cambridge-based operator after guiding the stable’s champion middle-distance performer El Vencedor to a pair of Group 1 victories in recent weeks.

“I wasn’t confident I had won but she is a tough little filly and I love her,” Pinn said. “We have a great association and I do a lot of work on her at home.

“It is great that Stephen is supporting me and that is my first winner in these colours, so hopefully they can put me on some more of their better ones.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“She jumped very good and she relaxed beautifully. They are racing quite loose today and the gaps opened up and she has done it all on her own.

“She has had to fight hard and it is very satisfying to get the job done.

“I think she is going well, a lovely filly with a great attitude, conserves energy well and pretty much just does what you ask of her. She is very genuine and she will always try.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The victory completed a double on the day for Pinn, who also took out the Group 2 IRT Wellington Guineas (1600m) aboard Vegas Queen.

Glamour Tycoon was bred by Diamond Park Breeding and Racing and is by star stallion Written Tycoon, while her dam Glamour Gal is a half-sister to the Group 2 Doomben Roses (2000m) winner Etana.

Offered by Highline Thoroughbreds in Book 1 of Karaka 2022, Glamour Tycoon was bought by Marsh for $220,000 and now races in the colours of part-owner Dennis Foster’s Bourbon Lane Stable.

Her 17-start career has produced five wins and just under $330,000 in prizemoney.

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing